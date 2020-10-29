WELLEN PARK — Gran Paradiso isn’t just a mountain range in the Italian alps.

It’s also a community in Wellen Park, which is offering some Italian language lessons.

Cirino “Rino” Lotta, a Gran Paradiso resident offered free Italian classes every Tuesday and Thursday mornings beginning in the community’s billiard room.

Lotta, who was born in Italy, came to the U.S. in 1965 and knows how to speak five languages.

Those who attend the class practice social distancing amid COVID-19, while they learn “conversation” Italian, parroting Lotta’s pronunciations, and are given homework materials to take home.

