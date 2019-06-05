For 14 years, Vineland Elementary School has hosted a Cinderella Ball for its kindergarten students near the end of the school year.

The students dress as princesses and princes. They walk down the red carpet into the castle and listen to a story read by Vineland’s own princess Catelynn Prummell, a teacher at Vineland Elementary. After the story they have a dance party with the royal court, the school’s very own administration.

Flowers for the children to wear were provided by Linda Stevens.

