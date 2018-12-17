Cindy Marsh Tichy installed as president of local Women's Council of Realtors

Cindy Marsh Tichy, Realtor of Coldwell Banker Sunstar was installed as the 2019 President of the Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port Network of the Women’s Council of Realtors in a ceremony which took place at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Dec. 6. The PGPCNP Network is a professional development organization with more than 11,000 members nationwide.
Marsh Tichy will serve a one-year term as president and will be responsible for the continued development of the network within the Realtor organization and the community. Marsh Tichy has been active in the local Network since moving here from New Jersey. She has been an active member of the Council since 1997 and has held the offices of Council President in New Jersey, and also two terms as Council Governor there. Marsh Tichy has been a full time Realtor since 1997.
“Our objective this year is to get the word out about what we, as the Council can do for our colleagues and the community.” Our team this year consists of our President-elect Karen Wynn, Secretary Leanne Walker, both of Walker Realty, and our Treasurer, Holly Selders of Charlotte State Bank. Directors include Crystal Coovert, Michael Saunders Realty as Director of Programs, and Kelly Stinefast with Loan Depot as the Director of Membership. This is a dynamic team of dedicated individuals committed to bringing more education and community involvement.
This year we will be collecting school supplies for the local school and sponsoring “Havana Nights” as our only fundraiser.
