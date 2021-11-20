SARASOTA — The Circus Arts Conservatory, the nation’s only nonprofit organization that combines professional circus performances, youth circus training and outreach programming, is preparing for another great season of Circus Sarasota and Sailor Circus Academy performances.
Tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale.
The shows in the 2021-22 performance season include:
• The Sailor Circus Academy’s new holiday show, “Let It Snow,” runs Dec. 26-30; Sailor Circus Arena; tickets $20-$35
The nation’s longest-running youth circus presents an amazing spectacle as students ages 8-18 flip, fly and soar to new heights in the highly anticipated new holiday production.
Patrons of all ages will be wowed by acts showcasing stunning aerial artistry, heart-stopping acrobatics, dazzling roller skating, lightning-fast juggling and more.
• Circus Sarasota 2022, Feb. 11-March 6; Ulla Searing Big Top (on the island at Nathan Benderson Park); tickets $20-$60. Thanks to support from WWSB ABC7, the CAC is offering 20% off ticket prices for the first 10 shows.
The show will feature an international cast of the world’s most renowned circus artists in thrilling performances.
• Cirque des Voix (Circus of the Voices) in partnership with The Key Chorale, March 18-20; Ulla Searing Big Top; tickets $30-$60
The CAC teams up with The Key Chorale to present a unique show that combines live singing and music by the 40-plus-piece Cirque Orchestra with the exhilarating artistry of professional circus artists.
“We are thrilled to return to a full season of circus this year,” said Jennifer Mitchell, Circus Arts Conservatory executive vice president and COO. “From world-class circus performances by artists from around the globe and our partnership with The Key Chorale to our impressive Sailor Circus Academy students, we are looking forward to a great year of ‘ooohs’ and ‘ahhhhs’ under our big tops!”
The CAC, one of the original members of the #SafeArtsSarasota initiative, has continued stringent COVID-19 mitigation protocols to keep patrons, artists, students, staff and volunteers safe.
Protocols include masking; proof of a negative COVID-19 test (or proof of vaccination, if preferred); temperature checks; reduced seating to enable social distancing; enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities (including fogging after each performance); packaged concession stand items; ongoing COVID-19 testing for staff and artists; and more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CircusArts.org or call the box office at 941-355-9805.
About The Circus Arts Conservatory
The Circus Arts Conservatory, located in Sarasota, Fla., is home to world-class performances, excellence in training the circus arts, and community-based outreach programs. The organization was born from decades of circus history and today serves as a legacy to those that have set the standards for international circus artistry and education. The Circus Arts Conservatory is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Go to CircusArts.org for more information.
