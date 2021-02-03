If only Rollins Coakley were still alive to see the latest addition to the Venice Train Depot — a former train car that once served The Greatest Show on Earth — which literally put Venice on the international map in 1960 when it moved its winter quarters from Sarasota to Venice.
Rollins was a longtime mover and shaker in Venice and a fan of trains and also the circus.
He was the man who saved the depot and led the way to its restoration. The land surrounding the city’s Historic Train Depot was named for him.
His one final dream that he never lived to see was to have a former Ringling Circus train car parked on a siding at the depot to serve as a museum honoring the days when Venice was the site of the winter quarters of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
As a reporter for The Gondolier, I got to know Rollins and soon began to share his dream of that museum. I had been on the Gunther Gebel-Williams statue committee, which was put together by Rollins after the idea for the statue was suggested by Doug Bolduc, who was the paper’s editor at the time of the famous animal trainer’s death in July 2001.
The statue turned out to be a four-year project from finding a sculptor and then seeing the project through from a miniature to the larger-than-life-sized bronze statue by artist Ed Kasprowitz, of Apollo Beach.
Sigrid Gebel, widow of the most famous animal trainer in history, still lives in Venice and supervised the sculpting after providing the artist with photos and even costumes once worn by her late husband in the circus. I was able to tag along with her on several trips to Apollo Beach to see the progress on the statue and then to pen the words for the county plaque and attend the dedication.
Then, thanks to Rollins, I
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.