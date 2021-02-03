Conductors Mary Huba and George Miller

Mary Huba and George Miller stand next to the restored train car that once served The Greatest Show on Earth. The couple has chaired the committee to transform the old Long Leaf Pine train car into a museum at the Venice Train Depot, honoring the days the circus put Venice on the map as the winter home of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The train cars, each marked with the words, “Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth” carried that message to people in towns across America.

 SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

If only Rollins Coakley were still alive to see the latest addition to the Venice Train Depot — a former train car that once served The Greatest Show on Earth — which literally put Venice on the international map in 1960 when it moved its winter quarters from Sarasota to Venice.

Rollins was a longtime mover and shaker in Venice and a fan of trains and also the circus.

He was the man who saved the depot and led the way to its restoration. The land surrounding the city’s Historic Train Depot was named for him.

His one final dream that he never lived to see was to have a former Ringling Circus train car parked on a siding at the depot to serve as a museum honoring the days when Venice was the site of the winter quarters of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

As a reporter for The Gondolier, I got to know Rollins and soon began to share his dream of that museum. I had been on the Gunther Gebel-Williams statue committee, which was put together by Rollins after the idea for the statue was suggested by Doug Bolduc, who was the paper’s editor at the time of the famous animal trainer’s death in July 2001.

The statue turned out to be a four-year project from finding a sculptor and then seeing the project through from a miniature to the larger-than-life-sized bronze statue by artist Ed Kasprowitz, of Apollo Beach.

Sigrid Gebel, widow of the most famous animal trainer in history, still lives in Venice and supervised the sculpting after providing the artist with photos and even costumes once worn by her late husband in the circus. I was able to tag along with her on several trips to Apollo Beach to see the progress on the statue and then to pen the words for the county plaque and attend the dedication.

Then, thanks to Rollins, I

