Circus Train Car Museum

Circus Train Car Project Co-Leader Mary Huba takes Feld Entertainment CEO, Kenneth Feld (and company), on a private tour of the new Circus Train Car Museum installed at the Venice Train Depot.

 PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

In celebration of the city's close ties to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, a Circus Train Museum was opened at the Historic Train Depot in February.

The museum is inside a Pullman-Standard sleeper railroad car built in 1953 and owned by the circus from 1978 to 1994 in Venice. Venice was the winter home to The Greatest Show on Earth from 1960-1992.


   
