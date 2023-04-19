Circus Train Museum debuts Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Circus Train Car Project Co-Leader Mary Huba takes Feld Entertainment CEO, Kenneth Feld (and company), on a private tour of the new Circus Train Car Museum installed at the Venice Train Depot. PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In celebration of the city's close ties to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, a Circus Train Museum was opened at the Historic Train Depot in February.The museum is inside a Pullman-Standard sleeper railroad car built in 1953 and owned by the circus from 1978 to 1994 in Venice. Venice was the winter home to The Greatest Show on Earth from 1960-1992. Inside is a miniature arena, historic photos, displays chronicling Venice's role and sections that give visitors an idea of how the circus used the train car.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Let the news come to you Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more. Explore newsletters
