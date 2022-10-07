Most people may not know their cities and counties pay for each street signs — by the inch.
"Street signs are considered custom signs," said Chuck Speake, Public Works director for North Port.
He said some signs cost $80-$120.
Speake said hundreds, if not thousands of street and stop signs, are down after Hurricane Ian brought winds of more than 100 mph.
About 10 employees are working on repairing and replacing signs. However, there's now a shortage.
"We usually have a few hundred signs in stock and now they are all gone," he said. "Many of the poles snapped. We are trying to cut and repair them for now until we can get new poles and new custom signs made. It's going to take a while."
Speake said some of the crews are still clearing debris from roads.
"Our priority has been to make the roads accessible so people will see the signs are down until we switch the debris removal to a vendor," he said.
Speake is asking residents not to remove downed stop or road signs from neighborhoods.
"A stop sign costs about $100," he said.
Stealing, defacing or removing a stop sign in Florida is a felony in Florida. Stop signs are also critical, especially at four way intersections.
Even if the stop sign is down at a four-way intersection, the driver of the first vehicle to stop at the intersection shall be the first to proceed. If two or more vehicles reach the four-way stop intersection at the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right.
Speake said with many cell phone spotty service and GPS out of service in many areas, street signs are necessary for volunteer groups not familiar with the city, who are trying to access those in need of food and supplies. They need to follow street signs without using GPS. It also makes it hard for insurance adjusters new to the area, he said.
Speake said if a person "finds" a stop or street sign and wants to return it to help reduce risks to a neighborhood, they can call the Public Works Department and an employee will come pick it up.
For more information or to report a down sign, call 941-240-8050. In Charlotte County, report an issue (with a photo) via www.charlottecountyfl.gov and search for "I want to report" or call 941-575-3600. In Sarasota County, call 311 or 941-861-5000. Identify the exact location and provide a detailed description.
