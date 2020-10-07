Sign up now for a free online program to help prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.
Beginning Oct. 10, retired university professor Carol Lucha-Burns is leading the seven-week course, which is being offered in both morning and evening classes.
They are offered from 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays Oct. 10 through Nov. 21.
Other sessions are 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 through Nov. 22 on Sundays or 7 -8 p.m. Oct. 12 through Nov. 23 on Mondays.
Weekly YouTube preparation focuses on one topical video with hints to help students quickly recall the best answer to the 100-question USCIS naturalization test.
Week 1 – Geography & Symbols
Week 2 – Native Americans, Pilgrims, Revolution & Independence
Week 3 – The Constitution
Week 4 – Three Branches of Government
Week 5 – Expansion, Civil War, 1800s
Week 6 – Civil Rights, 1900s, Wars and Presidents
Week 7 – Rights and Responsibilities, Things That May Change
At home, watch Visual Video Test and the written Q&A as often as you want on the YouTube Channel. Have the entire family watch with you.
To view a sample, one-hour course, go to YouTube.com and visit the playlist channel at “Carol’s Citizenship made easy for visual learners.”
During each Zoom session, participants will be able to meet fellow classmates, ask questions and discuss the process.
For more information, call 941-429-3717 or 941-861-1352.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.