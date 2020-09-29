Road work on the island
VENICE — As part of the road bond paving project, a contractor will be completing base repairs and milling and paving work on Bayshore and Laguna drives from Tarpon Center Drive to Bayshore Circle.
Work is anticipated to last through Friday, Oct. 2.
Property owners are asked to turn off their irrigation near the roadway while work occurs.
Motorists should plan for short delays and may need to use an alternate route.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Cleanup set for SundayHumphris Park and the South Jetty walkway in Venice will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, for the SunCoast Reef Rovers (Venice Dive Club) underwater debris cleanup.
The Venice Police Marine Unit, as well as members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Dive Team, will assist.
Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be returned in time to reach the elections office by 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3.
Florida law allows vote-by-mail ballots to be opened and tabulated up to 22 days prior to Election Day.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends that domestic voters mail their completed ballots by Tuesday, Oct. 27. The postage required to return Sarasota County’s two-page, 17-inch ballot by mail is two Forever stamps or 70 cents in stamps.
Secure vote-by-mail drop boxes are now available inside all three elections offices in Sarasota, North Port, and Venice during normal business hours Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 5, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
They may also be returned during the early voting period, Monday, Oct. 19-Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. daily.
Voters should complete and sign the Voter’s Certificate on the ballot return envelope, and the voter’s signature should match the signature on file in the Florida Voter Registration System.
Track your vote-by-mail ballot at SarasotaVotes.com from the time the request for a ballot is processed until the ballot has been returned to the elections office and tabulated.
For more information, call 941-861-8618.
