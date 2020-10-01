Vote registration
deadline is MondaySARASOTA COUNTY — Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Elections offices in Sarasota, North Port and Venice will remain open until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 to receive and process applications.
To check your voter eligibility, go to SarasotaVotes.com, click on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on “Voter Lookup” and follow the instructions.
New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or be postmarked by the Oct. 5 deadline.
Applications may be submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov before midnight Oct. 5.
Voters who have moved, changed their names, or need to update their signatures since the last election may also complete a voter registration application to update their records.
The signature on file at the time the voted ballot is received in the elections office is the one used to verify the signature on the Voter’s Certificate on a vote-by-mail return envelope. Address and name changes may be made any time prior to voting.
Voter registration applications are available at all three elections offices; public libraries; military recruitment offices; and public assistance offices; and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
Sample ballots in both English and Spanish are available on the website by clicking on the “Precinct Finder” icon at the top center of the home page. Enter the required information and follow the instructions.
A personalized sample ballot will be mailed in early October to every voter who has not requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
For more information or assistance, call 941-861-8619 or visit the website.
Road work on Riviera Street
VENICE — Crews are scheduled to mill and resurface Riviera Street through Monday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, weather permitting.
Residents are asked to move vehicles from the street and to turn off irrigation near the roadway. Motorists should plan for short delays and may need to use an alternate route.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.