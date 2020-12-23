Know someone who wants to get involved in the community, but isn’t exactly sure how?
Serving on a city of Venice advisory board is an excellent way to get started. Three regular seats and one student seat on different boards are open.
Boards are currently meeting in a hybrid format, both in-person and virtually via Zoom.
Vacancies are as follows:
• Historic Preservation Board, 1 vacancy
• Citizen Tax Oversight Committee, 1 vacancy
• Fire Pension Board of Trustees, 1 vacancy
• Public Art Advisory Board, 1 student vacancy
More information on these boards and requirements can be found online at venice.granicus.com/boards/w/a1670d2da5a32ba5.
You also can contact administrative coordinator Mercedes Barcia in the city clerk’s office at mbarcia@venicegov.com or 941-882-7392.
If you are interested in serving on a board, submit your application to the site mentioned above. All applications meeting the requirements will be considered when vacancies occur.
The window for application submittals is 10 days and it may be extended if needed. If you are selected to serve on a city board, you will be required to comply with the state public records and Sunshine laws.
