Museum to close for new flooring
VENICE — The Venice Museum, 351 S. Nassau St., will close temporarily for a few weeks beginning Monday, June 7, while new flooring is installed.
Museum staff will be available via email: Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer, hklinkhamer@venicefl.gov; Curator and Collections Manager Jon Watson, jwatson@venicefl.gov; and Administrative Coordinator Rhonda Rogers, rrogers@venicefl.gov.
A reopening date will be announced as the project nears completion.
Championship soccer team celebrationVENICE — A “Parade of Champions” honoring Venice High School’s Girls Soccer Class 6A State Champions will be held Wednesday, June 2.
The event will feature players, coaches and cheerleaders; the VHS ROTC Color Guard; “Old Betsy,” the City’s 1926 LaFrance fire engine; police and fire rescue vehicles; and classic cars.
The parade begins at 3 p.m. from the school’s bus loop. It will travel west on Milan Avenue across U.S. 41; turn right on South Nokomis Avenue to West Venice Avenue; turn right on Nassau Street; and end at the Centennial Park west entrance.
The parade lineup starts at 2:30 p.m.
A program at the gazebo will feature speakers and music. Water will be provided and Serve Florida will serve free hot dogs.
The VHS Boosters will be collecting donations to help cover the costs of the players’ championship rings.
Paw Park to get new trail
VENICE — Work to replace the walking trail at the Brohard Paw Park, 1850 South Harbor Drive, begins Wednesday, June 9.
The old asphalt path will be removed and replaced with a new concrete walking path. This new walking path will meet all ADA slope requirements and will be a much cooler surface for dogs to walk on.
The park will be closed to the public for the project and will reopen around July 2.
First responders targeted in blood drive
VENICE — OneBlood holds a blood drive Wednesday, June 9, at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive is focused on honoring and supporting first responders, who are encouraged to come out and donate the gift of life aboard the Big Red Bus. City employees and the general public are invited as well.
Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, though donors are asked to wear a mask and maintain socially distancing.
Each donor will receive a OneBlood first responders T-shirt and $10 eGift Card, along with a wellness checkup and a snack. All successful donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Visit: Donor.OneBlood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1037717 or OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354.
