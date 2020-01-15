Registration is over and excitement is building for the 31st annual Gulf Coast Games for Life at locations throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The games consists of 19 events, beginning with a 5K road race on Jan. 18 and continuing with events Feb. 1-9.
Six events are being contested in South County: Bag toss (corn hole), pickleball, the 5K road race, shuffleboard, target shooting and volleyball.
Bag toss (corn hole) is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., in North Port. Pickleball (doubles and mixed doubles) will be played at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, in Englewood,. Participants will be notified on Jan. 29 as to their start times and bracket information.
Shuffleboard (singles and doubles) will be played Feb. 5 at Hecksher Park, 450 W. Venice Ave., in Venice. Target shooting (50 yards) is set for Feb. 4 at Knight Trail Park Pistol and Rifle Range. Knight Trail Park is located at 3445 Rustic Road in Nokomis.
Volleyball is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Morgan Family Community Center.
The 5K road race will be Saturday. Participants will gather at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Events are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2020. Age divisions are: 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70-74; 75-79; 80-84; 85-89; and 90+.
The games are a qualifying event for the Florida Senior Games, a statewide competition set for Dec. 4-13 in Broward County which serves as a qualifier for the National Senior Games. The NSG will be held in June 2021 in Fort Lauderdale.
The Gulf Coast Games for Life is presented by Humana/EliteHealth and sponsored by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources, and North Port Parks and Recreation.
Medals will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers in each age division. The top five finishers per age group qualify to participate at the 2020 Florida Senior Games only if that event is offered.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or go to scgov.net or floridasenior games.com.
5K road race
Participants the 5K road race are urged to arrive at MFCC in North Port no later than 8 a.m. on Saturday. Participants in the Gulf Coast Games for Life will be joined by others in this event for people of all ages.
According to information on the city of North Port’s website (cityofnorthport.com), the flat, fast 3.1 mile race is well marked with water stations along the route. Race packet bags and special giveaways are guaranteed for the first 300 entrants.
Participants may pick up their packets at MFCC Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held immediately following the race, with awards presented to the top three male finishers, top three female finishers, and the top three male and female finishers in the following age groups: 9 and under, 10-15, 16-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55, 56-65, 66-75, 76+ and largest team.
For more information, call 941-429-7000.
Charlotte County senior games
The Charlotte County Fit For Life Senior Games will be March 1-22. For more information, call 941-681-3760 or send an email message to willie.vails@charlotte countyfl.gov.
