VENICE — City Hall will distribute free cloth face coverings while supplies last.
Masks will be available in packages of five, with one package earmarked per person.
They will be available at:
• Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
• Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
• Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.
• Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.
• Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. No. 23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Shopping and dining patrons are asked to wear masks into downtown Venice shops and restaurants. Cloth face coverings also are available during general operating hours Monday through Saturday at stores and restaurants in downtown Venice, including:
Miami Avenue
• Mother’s Cupboard
• The Artful Gem
• Down Island Way Boutique
Venice Avenue
• Café Venice – 11:30 a.m.-close
• Patchington
• Venice Wine and Coffee
• Luxurious Interiors
• Dana Tyler
• Lisa’s Classic Rose
• Ciao Gelato
• Venice In Vogue
Tampa Avenue
• The Power of One – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.