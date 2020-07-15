Free masks being provided throughout city of Venice.

Assistant City Manager Len Bramble and Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens unload boxes of cloth face coverings at Ciao Gelato last week for distribution downtown. Giddens is wearing the mask being distributed for free.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE

VENICE — City Hall will distribute free cloth face coverings while supplies last.

Masks will be available in packages of five, with one package earmarked per person.

They will be available at:

• Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. No. 23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Shopping and dining patrons are asked to wear masks into downtown Venice shops and restaurants. Cloth face coverings also are available during general operating hours Monday through Saturday at stores and restaurants in downtown Venice, including:

Miami Avenue

• Mother’s Cupboard

• The Artful Gem

• Down Island Way Boutique

Venice Avenue

• Café Venice – 11:30 a.m.-close

• Patchington

• Venice Wine and Coffee

• Luxurious Interiors

• Dana Tyler

• Lisa’s Classic Rose

• Ciao Gelato

• Venice In Vogue

Tampa Avenue

• The Power of One – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

