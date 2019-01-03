NORTH PORT — North Port City Commissioner Vanessa Carusone learned a valuable lesson Wednesday afternoon.
Carusone discovered a white powder in a small baggie outside her daughter’s residence and brought it to police headquarters to be destroyed.
The white powder prompted authorities to call North Port Fire Rescue as a suspicious substance.
After testing, it was revealed the powder was cocaine.
Carusone called North Port Police and told them she was on her way with the packet she had found on the doormat at her daughter’s home on the 3600 block of Needle Terrace.
Carusone visits the house frequently to feed her daughter’s cats while her daughter is in Nebraska awaiting a legal proceeding.
“I saw a tiny envelope by her door. It almost looked like a silica packet,” Carusone said.
Carusone said she picked up the packet to see what it was and noticed it was a white powder. She said she put it in an envelope to take it to North Port Police. She wanted to bring the packet to the department for it to be destroyed and for it to be on record.
She suggested someone could have planted the drugs at the home.
“Let’s face it, there are haters out there,” Carusone said.
Carusone called ahead to let them know she was coming. It was then that North Port Deputy Chief Chris Morales told her she shouldn’t have picked it up.
“It was a stupid move to put it in an envelope,” Carusone said.
Carusone said she has a background in handling bodily fluids like blood, and if she sees blood, her first thought is making sure she is protected before coming into contact with it. The thought to not touch the powder didn’t cross her mind.
“We need to do a better job in ingraining it in people’s head to not touch foreign substances,” she said.
She said until Morales had told her she shouldn’t have touched it, she had not been worried. Carusone recommends if a resident sees something suspicious, they should call police to investigate.
When Carusone picked up the packet, she didn’t consider the powder could have been Fentanyl.
Fentanyl is an opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and was originally developed to treat pain in cancer patients. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency and on the streets it is typically sold in powder form, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Contact with Fentanyl can cause respiratory distress, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and confusion, among other side effects.
“I took my life in my hands by doing that,” Carusone said.
Carusone was evaluated by North Port Fire Rescue to ensure she hadn’t been exposed to anything hazardous. Both Carusone and the powder were cleared and police tested the substance using a “reliable test kit” from an officer’s vehicle, reports show.
She said she spoke to her daughter, who said she did not know how or why the packet could have been left there. Her daughter’s roommate also didn’t know anything about how the packet had gotten to the home. Carusone said the roommate is usually at work.
“I will be there more often,” Carusone said.
Since April, Carusone’s daughter has been in Nebraska where she was arrested after being a passenger in a vehicle carrying 100 pounds of marijuana.
She had no comment on her daughter’s case, saying it was not relevant to the situation.
