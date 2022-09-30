Flood waters remained high in North Port, leading to rescues by boat and by air in parts of the area. One woman died by choking when emergency rescue teams couldn't make it to her during the hurricane.
Holiday Park manufactured home park in North Port is devastated.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Jerome Fletcher said there's likely thousands of North Port residents displaced after Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Flooding and damage remains evident in North Port after Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Flood waters remained high in North Port after Hurricane Ian struck the area.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Mobile homes were devastated by Hurricane Ian in North Port on Wednesday and Thursday.
NORTH PORT — North Port city workers, the police chief and city manager are begging people to stay home if they can because it's slowing down emergency response.
On Friday, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the city is in rescue and recovery mode. However, people are out stopping workers and officers asking where they can buy gas and get food. He said the police department and city is sending out messages as soon as information is available.
"If you can stay at home, please do so," he said. "You won't need gas if you aren't driving around or going to areas where there's standing water and getting stuck."
Garrison said help here from the National Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, Sarasota Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bradenton Police Department and Tampa Police Department.
He said law enforcement will be out enforcing the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. The only exceptions are for those going to work.
"You may see someone from the Tampa Police Department who is here helping us, they are working in a law enforcement capacity," he said. "We have a great relationship with our law enforcement partners. They are here to help us now."
Deputy Chief Chris Morales rode in a Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter Friday to survey damage. He said it's nothing like he has seen before.
"This is worse than the 1992 storm," Morales said.
In 1992, North Port was hit with two back-to-back 100 year storms following Hurricane Andrew.
"There were people stuck in areas waving to us telling us we needed help," he said. "There are still areas of the city we haven't been able to get to because of flooding. We are doing water rescues. We just need people to stay off the roads and out of the way. We are going road to road looking for anyone who needs help."
City Manager Jerome Fletcher said there's likely thousands of North Port residents displaced.
Those in shelters in North Port were sent to Phillippi Shores Elementary School in Sarasota. Anyone in need of temporary shelter can go to the George Mullen Community Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port to get a ride to a shelter in Sarasota.
The Sarasota County School Board is providing buses to transport residents from North Port. They should bring anything needed for a shelter including food, medication, pet food, phone charger and bedding.
"We know people need a safe place to stay," Fletcher said. "Right now, without power in some place, we believe people should live if they need oxygen, propane, or food and are still dealing with flooding."
Fletcher said Florida Power & Light is in North Port. There's still no power at North Port City Hall and the non-emergency police department lines aren't fully working. Electrical crews were spotted working near grocery stores and convenience stores to restore power. Fletcher said he doesn't know when power will fully be restored to the city. There was a water main break in several places. The city fixed most of them and is under a 24-hour boil water alert.
Crews are still assessing damage including at Holiday Park in North Port that was devastated.
RUMOR CONTROL
City officials were debunking rumors Friday about a broken dam or levy that was causing mass evacuations in North Port.
At this time there are no evacuations being ordered by the city of North Port," said William Carlson, community outreach coordinator for North Port in an email to The Daily Sun.
“We are aware of a water control structure with erosion issues along the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway near North Port Boulevard. Public Works is on site and working to alleviate the issue. Residents should avoid the immediate area,” city officials posted on social media.
Fletcher said while there may be rumors of storm-related deaths, only one person was reported dead. A man called 911 during the storm saying his wife was choking. He was told how to resuscitate her by a 911 operator, but the woman didn't make it, Fletcher said.
"Please stay off the roads," Fletcher said. "We will get through this. It's going to take months if not years, but we are a community of unity. We need to be patient and get out of the way of our city workers and first responders so they can do their jobs."
