Upcoming city meetings
VENICE — Four city meetings are scheduled over the next week:
• Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m., the Code Enforcement Board meets to hear cases involving alleged nuisances at 317 and 333 Warfield Ave. and 305 San Marco Drive.
• Thursday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m., there's board training on the state's public records, Sunshine and ethics laws.
• Friday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m., the Historic Preservation Board meets to review its proposed historic preservation ordinance.
• Thursday, Nov. 12, 9.m., the Architectural Review Board meets. Its agenda hasn't been published yet.
Complete agendas, including instructions for connecting to the meetings, are at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
Graser Park to be resurfaced
VENICE — The public parking area at Graser Park, 740 Barcelona Ave., Venice, will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5-6, for work on the parking lot.
A city contractor will be resurfacing the parking area, replacing parking stops and refreshing the pavement striping. The parking area will be reopened on Saturday, Nov. 7.
City collects Toys for Tots
VENICE — Both Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., and Venice Municipal Airport, 150 E. Airport Ave. are collection points for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program again this year.
Drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes at either location, to be picked, sorted by age and gender and delivered to needy children in the community.
Local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies help identify the children and distribute the toys.
Donations should be made by the second week of December.
For more information on the program or to donate financially, visit ToysForTots.org.
City Hall closed Nov. 11
VENICE — Venice City Hall will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for the observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
There will be no change in pickups for garbage, yard waste and recyclables. Items should be at the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. - Staff Reports
