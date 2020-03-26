VENICE — Wondering if those “flushable” wipes you bought can go into the toilet, like the label says?
The Utilities Department can tell you: No.
And it has an easy way to remember what can: Only flush the “three Ps” down the toilet — pee, poop and (toilet) paper.
TP is organic, so it breaks down in the sewer system, whose equipment is designed to process it.
“Flushable” wipes don’t and can catch debris and grease, causing blockages in the city’s main sewer line or in the private sewer service line, which the property owner owns and is responsible to maintain.
They can also get drawn into the sewer collection lines and pumps, and clog and damage them.
To prevent costly plumbing problems:
• Remember that if it’s not toilet paper, it does not go with the ﬂow and should not be ﬂushed.
• Place a waste bin in the bathroom, preferably near the toilet, so nobody’s tempted to ﬂush any other items.
• Inform your children and house guests.
• Make it a topic of awareness at a neighborhood association or other community meeting.
For more information, call the City Utilities Water Reclamation Facility at 941-486-2788.
