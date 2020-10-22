VENICE — When Public Works Director James Clinch presented his five-year program for park impact fee projects to the City Council early this year, it included $1 million for improvements to Venezia Park.
The park, bordered by Salerno Street, Nassau Street, Sorrento Street and Venezia Parkway, is part of John Nolen’s original design for the city.
The money would have been for design and construction of potential amenities including landscaping, an accessible walking trail and additional street parking.
And it might also have been used for the removal of the Australian pines in the park. An invasive species, the trees would take over the park if seedlings weren’t regularly snipped, Clinch said.
In addition, he said, nothing grows under them and they create a very tough root mat that’s hard to walk on but are susceptible to high winds.
It’s illegal in Florida for nurseries to stock them, he said. His preference would be to replace the pines with native species.
But neighbors spoke up for the trees.
Rose Hightower told the Council about playing in the park in the 1940s, when the Australian pines were still getting established, and Jackie Mineo said the pines in the park aren’t the Australian pines that cause problems.
So the Council pulled back on the proposed $1 million parks impact fee expenditure, opting to allocate $150,000 instead, on top of $100,000 for a consultant to gather public input.
That process is underway, and it included a Zoom forum on Oct. 15 at which several residents said they were happy that a scaled-down design presented to start the discussions left the Australian pines alone.
Joy Bush, a member of the city’s Environmental Advisory Board, was among several people who urged making the planting of shade trees a top priority.
Planting should be done on a regular basis, she said, so that the trees mature at different times.
Clinch said that the city’s highest priority is to improve access to the park, with enhanced crosswalks and ramps and possibly an 8-foot walking trail.
Several people said they’d prefer a 6-foot trail, perhaps with some low-voltage lighting, and a couple of them asked that it pass close to the new playground equipment, which, they said, could use a shade structure.
But one person wanted to trash the whole thing and go back to the million-dollar version. And he didn’t mince words about it.
“You sold us out here,” Russ Johnson said. “This is terrible.”
He said the city has been talking since at least 2002, when he moved here, about taking out the Australian pines “but it never happened.”
A study says that not only do the trees have to go but the dirt they’re in does as well, he said.
“That’s why it’s a million-dollar project and why it gets kicked around,” he said. “This is a stop-gap measure that doesn’t get you anywhere.”
The city should take the $1 million “and do it the right way,” he said.
Input from the forum will supplement the results of a survey on the park’s future that’s currently underway.
