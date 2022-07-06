PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Police believe its know who has been throwing bags containing anti-Semitic messages into residents’ driveways.
However, they have yet to determine if it’s an actual crime.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council supported a different tactic: charge the person with littering through the Punta Gorda Code Enforcement Board.
The charge could result in a $5,000 fine per offense.
“Al Capone didn’t go to jail for murder, he went to jail for tax evasion,” Council Member Mark Kuharski said. “So, if we can’t get them one way, we’ll get them another way.”
Kuharski was one of many around the city to find baggies stuffed with an anti-Semitic flyer and corn kernels.
“On Tropicana Drive, when I walked up and down the street (Saturday), walking my dogs in the morning, not everyone had one of these bags, but I would say the vast majority did,” he said.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said they are collecting evidence to send to the State Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges can be brought against the suspect.
Residents in other Southwest Florida areas, like Venice and North Port, have also reported finding similar bags in their front lawns.
As of June 27, the Venice Police Department knew of more than 150 houses on the island of Venice where anti-Semitic flyers were left.
Davis told The Daily Sun that her department has been working with surrounding agencies.
“We will try to work and determine if they have their own cases,” Davis said, “The criminal element is different than a civil infraction (code enforcement cases).
“That may play a factor in where we go from here.”
In criminal cases, the burden of proving a defendant’s guilt rests on the prosecution; in civil cases, that burden rests on the plaintiff to provide evidence more credible or convincing than the other party.
The “littering” tactic was suggested by Punta Gorda Attorney David Levin.
“The throwing of anything, including anti-Semitic literature, that was unwanted by the owner or occupant of the property does constitute ‘litter,’” he said, adding that they have prosecuted similar cases through the Code Enforcement Board in the past.
In April 2015, the city had an issue with businesses throwing bags filled with business cards and rocks into driveways. This was done when seasonal residents had returned to their northern homes.
“It was determined that there needed to be some means to address that because there would be an accumulation of these unwanted materials on driveways or yards, which kind of would tip off maybe the houses were vacant,” Levin said.
As for the person throwing anti-Semitic bags, the suspect could be found in violation of the “standards of litter” in the city’s code.
“(It would be) unrelated to the content of the materials that were provided, but again to maintain the appearances of our neighborhoods,” Levin said.
Kuharski and the other council members agreed with the idea.
“I think we need to do whatever we can to take care of this and get this to stop,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said. “This is not just the city of Punta Gorda that’s experiencing these types of flyers.”
Davis told The Daily Sun the criminal investigation is still ongoing.
“We have to determine what evidence we do have, and what charge the suspect could possibly be charged with,” she said. “We may submit something to the state attorney to see if there is enough for criminal charges.”
Davis said they will also have discussions with Levin and code enforcement to determine who is going to move forward with charges.
“It might be code enforcement that actually does the charges if they decide to go with the litter route,” she said.
