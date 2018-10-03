City takes step in lightning safety

NORTH PORT — As the Mustangs youth football league begin warm-ups, a crack of lightning strikes the sky. A 15-second burst of noise emits across the field, alerting the players to seek shelter indoors.
The sound will come from a $10,000 weather alert notification system, which the city recently installed on the George Mullen Activity Center roof.
Whenever lightning is within a 10-mile radius, a 15-second burst of sound will be emitted with a flashing light. As long as the lightning is within 10 miles of the area, the light will continue to flash.
Once the lightning passes, it releases five bursts of sound.
Erin Bryce, General Services’ Communications & Outreach coordinator, said the system helps alert the sports teams practicing on the fields near the Mullen Center and others who visit on nights and weekends.
She added since all the major city events are held on City Center Front Green, the system will help the safety of event-goers as well.
“Our City Center front green is a popular hub of activity and we’re hoping it will increase in events and activities,” Bryce said. “There’s everything from the Poinsettia Festival to the egg hunts, to Arts on the Green and that is not counting private events as well.”
The lightning notifications can be tracked beyond hearing the alert. The city created a web page, cityofnorthport.com/lightning, to help monitor the alerts. It can also be viewed on the “Weather Bug” smart phone app. It can be checked under the “Spark Lightning” feature on the app.
The system is currently up and running. While the system is not budgeted to be placed at other areas in the city, Bryce said it is something to consider for the future.
“The entire city is excited about providing this safety feature to our events and activities taking place,” Bryce said.
