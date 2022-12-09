NORTH PORT -- The North Port City Commission has directed municipal staff to get Warm Mineral Springs Park open to the public "as expeditiously as possible."
To that end, the City Commission voted to terminate the contract with National and State Park Concessions for the company to manage the park.
City staff have been directed to provide 90 days notice of the contract termination, per the terms of the existing contract.
In a news release from Thursday afternoon, City Manager Jerome Fletcher said the city staff remained committed to the park's health and continued operation.
“Warm Mineral Springs Park is an important part of our city’s history, and we recognize the impact it has on the quality of life for many in our community,” Fletcher said in the release. “We remain committed to its future restoration and look forward to the day when we can safely reopen the park.”
The measure passed with a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Debbie McDowell as the dissenting vote.
After the vote, McDowell said that she trusted National and State Park Concessions to continue running admissions to the park and did not want to have city staff shoulder a responsibility they were not experienced in.
"We have a company that has proven themselves to be able to run the Springs," McDowell said.
The City Commission also voted to direct city staff to "move as expeditiously as possible to reopen Warm Mineral Springs Park," in addition to keeping the public and the Commission up to date on their progress.
The second motion passed by an unanimous vote.
The vote followed a contentious public comment where a small crowd of residents urged city officials to allow the public to access Warm Mineral Springs sooner rather than later.
One resident, Albina Savenok, said that she moved to North Port for Warm Mineral Springs. She cited the medicinal benefits of the water there for treating her mobility issues.
"The lake actually helped me to recover," Savenok said.
Savenok and others also spoke out against a planned "Private-Public Partnership" with the recently-formed Warm Mineral Springs Development Group, LLC.
The P3 agreement would include a 99-year lease for more than 80 acres on the park, which would include the building of a hotel, condominiums along with a Native American museum.
"Let's keep things green, and let's preserve it as best we can," resident James Strauser said.
Strauser also noted Warm Mineral Springs had already been closed for 90 days, with what he saw as little movement in terms of making the area accessible to those living in North Port.
Under the current plan, city staff would secure restroom facilities and a temporary structure to serve as an admissions building. This would also include obtaining a power generator to facilitate credit card and online sales.
Fletcher and Parks and Recreation Director Sandy Pfundheller estimated that it would take 60 to 90 days for city staff to be able to get Warm Mineral Springs back open, depending on the speed of bidding for the required modular structures like restrooms and trailers.
The city would manage the park until a final deal was signed with a P3 partner, who would take over management.
McDowell asked Fletcher and Pfundheller if the time table for bidding could be reduced since North Port is still under a state of emergency, by allowing Fletcher to invoke authority to fast-track purchases.
Pfundheller replied that repairs to the park may not be covered by the state of emergency.
Later in the meeting, McDowell said it may be covered since the damage to the park was the result of Hurricane Ian's impacts.
"Four months from now is too long to re-open," McDowell said.
Warm Mineral Springs suffered extensive damage following the hurricane, including flooding in the admissions building and damage to the roofs of both the restaurant building and the cyclorama.
North Port staff have since worked with state and national agencies to secure historical relics and murals housed in the cyclorama while repairs continue.
Updates on the progress of repairs and restoration can be found at:
