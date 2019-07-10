By DONNA JABLONSKI
Civil Air Patrol
The Civil Air Patrol’s four core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect are exemplified by the cadets of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron.
As the program continues to foster leadership and good citizenship among America’s youth, several cadets from the Charlotte County squadron moved up the career ladder, receiving numerous promotions along with a special scholarship award.
Cadet Van Collier and Cadet Connor Dixon were promoted to senior airman. Cadet Nathaniel Mulvaney was promoted to airman first class. Cadet William O’Leary, Cadet Darren Pyle and Cadet Steven Agoston were promoted to cadet airman.
Cadet senior airman is the fourth enlisted rank in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program. It, like the requirements for cadet airman first class, includes leadership, aerospace and an attempt at a physical fitness test, with many units requiring review boards to obtain this promotion.
Cadet airman is the grade that indicates the completion of the first achievement of 16 in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program.
Special Scholarship
Cadet 1st Lt. Autumn Rhodes has been selected for 2019 Civil Air Patrol scholarship, a National Soaring Museum scholarship in the amount of $800.
A note from the CAP National Commander to Rhodes reads, in part: “You had tough competition, and you should be proud of your selection. We received 263 scholarship applications, and 61 of the applicants had a 3.80 or higher GPA and an SAT score of 1,311 or higher and/or an ACT score of 28 or above. These scores put our scholarship applicants on academic par with U.S. Air Force Academy entering freshman.
“For the aviation-minded, 145 of the applicants indicated they have piloting experience equivalent to the CAP pre-solo badge or more. Judging by the competition, your accomplishments place you at the top of the best of the best. I am pleased that we, CAP, can honor you with a reward for a job well-done, which helps you achieve your future academic or aviation goals.”
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Tax deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL, 33982-2452. For more information, contact 2nd Lt. Donna Jablonski, CAP Public Affairs Officer, FL-051 at djablonski@flwg.us. For more information, visit Gocivilairpatrol.com and fl051.flwg.us, or follow the local organization on Facebook.
