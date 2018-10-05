Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Autumn Rhodes, a Civil Air Patrol cadet and member of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron, has been selected as a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar.
To be selected for this prestigious scholarship is a profound achievement about which she and her family should take great pride. More than 2,100 extremely talented students from across the country applied this year and Autumn is one of only 50 students chosen. A national panel of highly experienced educators reviews applications, evaluating student essays, extracurricular pursuits, recommendations, grades and financial need.
The Cooke College Scholarship Program is an undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities. As a Cooke Scholar, she will receive intensive academic advising from educational advisers, along with financial support for carefully selected enrichment opportunities. This program prepares you for the most competitive colleges and universities in the country.
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Tax deductible donations which are needed may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452.
For more information, contact 2nd Lt. Donna Jablonski, CAP Assistant Public Affairs Officer at 609-744-4664 or visit fl051.flwg.us.
