Mike Moran.jpg

Moran

The Sun published a story Saturday about a complaint filed against three Sarasota County commissioners accusing them of violating the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution when they voted to redistrict their commission boundaries. Commissioners Nancy Detert, Mike Moran and Alan Maio are named in the complaint. The story was accompanied by photos of Detert, Maio and, mistakenly, Commissioner Charles Hines, who was not named in the complaint. 

