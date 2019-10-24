Clarification
Amy and Jeremy Thompson, who were interviewed for a Oct. 23 North Port Sun story, asked for a clarification. They asked that the following be added to their comments:
“We purchased a home with the understanding that we had a Venice address our children were going to attend Venice district schools. Those were the most important aspects for us.
“We are, however, really excited about the West Villages being recognized as its own city address by the USPS and that should put an end to the confusion we experienced when we got here. We are happy to have found a recognized home in West Villages in and of itself.
“The main reason I asked for an article to be written was to let people know that the USPS has taken a huge step in recognizing West Villages as our own city, and as a business owner in West Villages, that is a great success for the future of our community in West Villages.”
—Amy Thompson
