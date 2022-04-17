Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a beloved favorites from Florida. Here are a few popular Cuban recipes.
CLASSIC CUBAN MIDNIGHT MEDIANOCHE SANDWICH
Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 8 mins
Total: 23 mins
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
4 sweet bread rolls
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup prepared mustard
1 pound thinly sliced cooked ham
1 pound thinly sliced fully cooked pork
1 pound sliced Swiss cheese
1 cup dill pickle slices
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions:
Split the sandwich rolls in half, and spread mustard and mayonnaise liberally onto the cut sides. On each sandwich, place and equal amount of Swiss cheese, ham and pork in exactly that order. Place a few pickles onto each one, and put the top of the roll onto the sandwich. Brush the tops with melted butter.
Press each sandwich in a sandwich press heated to medium-high heat. If a sandwich press is not available, use a large skillet over medium-high heat, and press the sandwiches down using a sturdy plate or skillet. Some indoor grills may be good for this also. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, keeping sandwiches pressed. If using a skillet, you may want to flip them once for even browning. Slice diagonally and serve hot.
Per Serving: 1453 calories; protein 92.1g; carbohydrates 69.1g; fat 88.4g; cholesterol 275.2mg; sodium 3308.6mg
CLASSIC CUBAN-STYLE PICADILLO
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced, or more to taste
1 small onion, chopped
½ green bell pepper, chopped
1 pound lean ground beef
6 large pitted green olives, quartered
½ cup raisins
1 tablespoon capers (Optional)
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
2 (1.41 ounce) packages sazon seasoning (such as Goya®)
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon white sugar
salt to taste
Directions:
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic, onion, and green bell pepper in the hot oil until softened, 5 to 7 minutes.
Crumble ground beef into the skillet; cook and stir until browned completely, 7 to 10 minutes.
Stir olives, raisins, capers, tomato sauce, sazon seasoning, cumin, sugar, and salt through the ground beef mixture.
Cover the skillet, reduce heat to low, and cook until the mixture is heated through, 5 to 10 minutes
Serve over white rice. It can also be used as a filling for tacos or empanadas. It's delicious with fried ripe plantains.
Per Serving: 350 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 3571.8mg
THE REAL MOJITO
A mojito is a classic highball drink that originated in Cuba. Not surprisingly, this cocktail uses ingredients indigenous to Cuba, including rum, lime, mint, and sugar. The mixture is topped off with a little club soda to create a thirst-quenching libation.
As with most cocktails, crafting mojitos requires a few special tools — namely, a muddler. This bartending tool is used to crush fresh herbs and fruits to help release their flavors. If you don't have a muddler, use the end of a wooden spoon instead.
Prep: 10 mins
Total: 10 mins
Servings: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
10 fresh mint leaves
½ medium lime, cut into 3 wedges, divided
2 tablespoons white sugar, or to taste
1 cup ice cubes, or as needed
1 ½ fluid ounces white rum
½ cup club soda, or as needed
Directions:
Place mint leaves and 1 lime wedge into a sturdy glass. Use a muddler and crush to release mint oils and lime juice.
Add remaining lime wedges and 2 tablespoons sugar, and muddle again to release the lime juice. Do not strain the mixture.
Fill the glass almost to the top with ice. Pour in rum and fill the glass with club soda.
Stir, taste, and add more sugar if desired.
Per Serving: 203 calories; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.4mg; carbohydrates 28.5g; protein 0.2g.
