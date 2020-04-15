Like doctors and nurses, during paramedics grocery store employees are essential workers. And like others in that category, they interact with hundreds of customers every day, which puts them at risk for contracting COVID-19.
Recently an employee in the Publix Super Markets store in Gulf Cove tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Lakeland-based chain.
“We have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” Publix spokesperson Maria Brous wrote in an email to the Sun. ”Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities. We have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores.”
Brous said the store policy for employees who test positive for the coronavirus is to quarantine to recover (with paid leave) for 14 days. The store also is notifying and paying (up to 14 days) any quarantining associates who have been in close contact with any associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
The stores in the chain, like other busy retailers, are taking precautions that have developed over time, to protect employees and customers.
Publix store employees are continually disinfecting high-touch surfaces like touch pads, ATM machines, grocery carts, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. Plexiglass shields were installed at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores. In-store signs, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements are done frequently, reminding customers and associates of social distancing. Employees are given the option to wear gloves and masks.
“Our store managers have the discretion, unless otherwise required by ordinance, to monitor the capacity within his/her store and make the decision to limit the number of customers and associates, at any one time in the store, in order to practice social distancing,” Brous wrote. “Store managers handle the surges in volume throughout the day to best serve our customers and communities.”
The grocery chain recently announced “contact-less pay” for Publix and GreenWise Market customers so they don’t have to touch the pin pad.
Customers place their smartphones or a contact-less
