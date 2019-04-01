ENGLEWOOD — Saturday morning was a beautiful day to go to the beach.

About five dozen people did so at Englewood Beach with a purpose — to pick up trash at the beach. it was all part of the Great American Cleanup, hosted by groups like the Englewood Community Coalition, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, the Friends of Stump Pass State Park, the Barrier Island Parks Society, and many more.

The group removed many bags of trash, including thousands and thousands of cigarette butts. 

If you want information about the next Great American Cleanup, visit www.kab.org/our-programs/great-american-cleanup. Locally, check out the Facebook pages of the Englewood Community Coalition, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, the Friends of Stump Pass State Park, and the Barrier Island Parks Society for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments