ENGLEWOOD — Saturday morning was a beautiful day to go to the beach.
About five dozen people did so at Englewood Beach with a purpose — to pick up trash at the beach. it was all part of the Great American Cleanup, hosted by groups like the Englewood Community Coalition, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, the Friends of Stump Pass State Park, the Barrier Island Parks Society, and many more.
The group removed many bags of trash, including thousands and thousands of cigarette butts.
If you want information about the next Great American Cleanup, visit www.kab.org/our-programs/great-american-cleanup. Locally, check out the Facebook pages of the Englewood Community Coalition, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, the Friends of Stump Pass State Park, and the Barrier Island Parks Society for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.