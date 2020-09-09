CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is bringing its dolphins into its new $80 million expansion that broke ground in 2016.
Resident rescued dolphins Nick and Hemingway were the first to move into CMA’s expansion, the organization said in a news release.
Nicholas, who has been at the facility since 2002, and Hemingway, who was brought to CMA in July, were moved into a 1.5 million gallon habitat recently, with Winter — known from two “Dolphin Tale” movies — set to move in as well.
“This new habitat triples our dolphin pool space allowing us to care for twice as many rescued dolphins, including new species,” CEO Frank Dame said. “The Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex was built specifically for our rescued animals and the unique care they require each day. We’re so excited to share this new space with the dolphins in our care and the guests that come to see and support them.”
It includes a 40-feet-wide and 16-feet-tall window with sweeping underwater views of CMA’s resident dolphins, views that were never possible in the previous facility. There are nine underwater viewing windows in the new complex.
CMA also has webcams available.
For more details or to purchase tickets, visit seewinter.com for tickets and details.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a nonprofit working marine rescue center.
Winter is a dolphin whose story of survival after losing her tail was highlighted in the popular movies “Dolphin Tale” and “Dolphin Tale 2.”
