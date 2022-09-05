As more and more are moving to Southwest Florida for its subtropical climate and abundance of nature, humans are not the only ones enjoying paradise.
The area is the perfect breeding ground for a variety of flora and fauna, some of which should be avoided.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, besides protecting and managing 575 species of wildlife and 700 species of marine or freshwater fish, also educates the public on our habitat.
Lisa Thompson, of the FWC, provides these tips on how to keep safe while living in our subtropical climate; it is a haven for a variety of critters and plant life which could pose dangers.
Wild monkeys — Yes, there are wild monkeys in our area. They are rhesus macaques, vervet monkeys, and squirrel monkeys. Feeding them is illegal and punishable by a fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail.
The main reason for keeping your distance is that they can carry severe infection including herpes B which is a potentially fatal disease in humans if not treated immediately.
Tip: If bitten or scratched, wash the wound then seek medical attention.
Cane toads — Humans brought the cane toad to Florida in the late 1930s and 1940s to control pests in sugar cane.
The skin gland secretions — bufotoxin, is highly toxic and can sicken or even kill animals that bite or feed on them, including animals and domestic pets.
If a pet bites or swallows them, they can become sick and die in as little as 15 minutes. If your pet bites one, wash out the mouth using a hose for 10 minutes, but don’t direct water down the throat. Wash the pet’s gums and tongues with a dish towel to remove toxins.
Alligators — Most human to gator encounters occur near or in water. If you are near an alligator and it opens its mouth and hisses, run away in straight line as fast as possible. Oftentimes humans stumble upon a female gator’s nest that she will protect.
According to the FWC, over the last 10 years Florida has averaged seven unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require medical treatment. But know that the odds are in your favor; the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident is roughly only one in 3.1 million.
In 2020, the FWC recorded eight major bites, four minor, and no fatalities. The last fatal bite occurred in 2019.
Snakes — Of Florida’s 41 native species, only six are venomous. They are the eastern diamondback rattlesnake — the largest and most dangerous; canebrake and pygmy rattlesnakes; cottonmouth; copperhead; and coral snake.
Rattlesnakes will give you warning — they rattle their tails.
As for the others, learn what they look like, and avoid them. To identify the deadly coral snake, remember this: “red touch yellow, kill a fellow; red touch black, friend of Jack.”
Bears — As more housing developments encroach on habitat, the number of black bear sightings have increased. Bears clack their teeth together, moan, huff, blow, or stomp the ground if you get too near. They may even bluff by charging toward you and then stop. (See attached tips on what to do during an encounter.)
Panthers — Encounters are rare, but they do occur in rural southwest Florida. FWC has provided tips if you encounter one.
Fire ants — Just about every resident and visitor to Florida has had an encounter with fire ants. But they weren’t always in the U.S.; they came here around 1930 and now there are five times more fire ants per acre in the U.S. than in their native South America.
The reason for this, FWC explains, is that they have escaped their natural enemies and thrived in southern landscapes.
They bite and sting, injecting venom which causes a burning sensation, then itching.
Rub off the ants briskly, as they will attach to the skin with their jaws. Antihistamines help after bitten. But if one has an allergic reaction — chest pain, nausea, severe sweating, loss of breath, serious swelling or slurred speech, seek medical help immediately.
Florida’s critters aren’t the only ones posing a danger to humans; Charlotte County Extension Service director Ralph Mitchell warns, “Popular landscape plants like allamanda and croton can cause illness or sometimes even death.” Here are the most deadly:
Angels’ trumpet — eating any part of the plant can cause toxic or even deadly effects, especially the seeds which can cause hallucinations and death.
Oleander — all parts of the plant are toxic and can cause severe illness or even death, including the leaves, flowers, twigs, and stems. The plant is so poisonous that even drinking water from a vase holding a bloom can cause a severe reaction.
Castor bean — popular as an ornamental plant, it is deadly if a person eats three to four of its seeds. Mitchell said the castor bean “has ricin in it.”
Croton plant — The plant is toxic only if digested. It tastes terrible and accidental poisonings are rare. In large doses it could be fatal.
Allamanda — All parts of the plant are poisonous, especially the seeds.
Rosary pea — Highly toxic and can be fatal if ingested. One of the most deadly plant toxins, abrin, is produced by rosary peas. As little as 0.00015% of toxin per body weight will cause fatality in humans (a single seed).
Golden dewdrop — The fruits are poisonous to humans. If you have children, remove the shrub or if you decide to keep it, remove the fruit when they emerge.
Pencil cactus — has a sap that can burn the skin and eyes. Mitchell said some have gone to the emergency room due to the severity of their injuries from the sap.
Even the widely-planted sago palm can be poisonous — even deadly, to pets. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but the seeds (nuts) are the most toxic and easier for pets to eat than the prickly fronds.
Mitchell said parents might want to avoid using certain toxic plants in your landscape or in the home, that might accidentally be ingested. He said also to “keep the Poison Control number handy.” It is: 1-800-222-1222.
