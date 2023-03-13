NORTH PORT — There are more than 50,000 female soldiers fighting for their county right now in Ukraine.
At a women’s club meeting at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port recently, Ksenia Rakowsky said 22% of soldiers fighting in Ukraine right now are women.
“Before this war, traditionally women didn’t fight in active duty,” Rakowsky said. “This changed last year.”
The change was a response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian Federation troops on Feb. 24, 2022 on the order of that country’s president Vladimir Putin.
In North Port, which has a large Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American community, organizations have been helping refugees and troops since the first days of the war.
To celebrate International Women’s Day, Ukrainian women in North Port decided that money raised from local fundraising efforts will go toward supporting women soldiers in Ukraine.
“We are looking for an organization to connect us with a battalion over there to assist women with hygiene products, first-aid items and other necessary things they need,” said Bohdana Puzyk, president of Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America. “Many of these women are officers and snipers, and they spend hours in the field without a restroom.”
At the March 7 meeting, Rakowsky shared a presentation along with a video of female snipers fighting for their county.
Some were captured as prisoners of war. Another, afraid of telling her husband — also a soldier — that she was pregnant, was scared of telling him in case she and her unborn child were killed.
“She didn’t want to burden his memory of losing both his wife and their unborn child,” said Leida Boyko, member of the North Port Ukrainian women’s club.
The soldier was featured on a recent episode of the CBS news show, “60 Minutes.”
Rakowsky is also the chair of the spring 2023 Easter Bazaar, set for March 24-25 at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 7890 W Price Blvd., North Port.
There will be food, raffle baskets, vendors and many traditional Ukrainian items for sale. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25.
All money raised will go toward the Ukrainian women’s soldier project.
“We’ll be selling pre-made Easter baskets and other hand-made items, including pysanky (Ukrainian decorative Easter eggs) at the bazaar, as well as home-baked goods,” Boyko said.
Proceeds from the 2023 spring fundraising efforts of the Ukraine Branch 57 women’s club will go to support female soldiers in Ukraine.
This club is also still collecting donations for their “Keep Ukraine Warm” efforts.
“It’s still very cold there, so we’ve been sending coats, generators and warm clothes to be distributed to those who need them,” Puzyk said.
The February spring carnival/dance raised about $5,000 — all of which will go to support female Ukrainian soldiers.
