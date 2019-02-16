“Oh what a beautiful morning, Oh what a beautiful day!” (From the movie musical “Oklahoma.”)
Cool in the morning warming up to a pleasant afternoon at the Sun Newspaper’s headquarters in Port Charlotte. It was street to building spectators and collector cars, trucks and a couple of motorcycles of various years and brands representing several cities and counties even states. Many thanks to Tom and Jane Budd for the great job registering the participants.
It was nice to see Mike Beatty, Adams Publishing Group President and Glen Nickerson, Publisher present, greeting car people and spectators. Due to another engagement for both they had to leave early but not before choosing the Publisher’s Choice winner, Bill Miller and his 1957 Thunderbird convertible.
Head Judge, Steve Estok had a difficult time choosing 20 winners but came through as usual with a variety of winners.
Many thanks to Jeanne Richter and Joan Howell for distributing donuts and coffee in the hospitality room.
Mike T, our headlining live entertainer of Shake, Rattle and Soul, kept the crowd jumping with the rest of the group Pat and Mike Brown assisting with their great music and vocals.
Dr. Robin Jenkins of the Peace River Wildlife Center came with her two owls, Maggie and Annie.
Grace Estok walked the entire show field selling raffle tickets to benefit Friends of Cats and Dogs Inc., who help those struggling to care for their pets with free food and medicines so they are able to keep their beloved pets.
Many thanks to Nickerson, Sun Coast Media Group and his staff including Office Manager Cynthia Acevado for coordinating the entire tour program.
Last but not least I would like to thank all the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region members who worked hard assisting me in making this event a success.
Mark your calendars for the 14th Annual Mid-Winter Open House and Collector Car Show Feb. 8, 2020.
Lee Royston is president of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region and may be reached at 941-626-9359 or leekr42@embarqmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.