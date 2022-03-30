So Federal Ammunition has released a new pistol cartridge, the .30 Super Carry, and it appears they are in cahoots with Smith & Wesson to do so. The reason I say this is because Smith & Wesson released the handgun before the ammo was announced. Interesting.
I like new stuff as much as the next guy, and anything that advances firearm technology is always cool. But Federal is really laying out some serious claims with this new round — almost to the point of absurdity. Federal is claiming that the .30 Super Carry is “the most revolutionary self-defense advancement in nearly 100 years.” They are also claiming better penetration, more energy and greater velocity than the 9mm Parabellum.
I haven’t had the chance to shoot it or to look at any energy and velocity reports, except for what Federal has on their website. This is a .312 diameter bullet in a smaller cartridge than the 9mm. Claiming that a pistol cartridge which settles in between 9mm and .380 ACP is the best thing in self-defense in nearly 100 years is a claim beyond believable. Look at what .40 S&W, .45 GAP and .357 SIG rounds can do.
I also believe it’s probable that the energy and penetration tests were cherry-picked to make .30 Super Carry look better and, in the end, sell better. I would wait for independent reviews to come out before I sank any money into it.
Now, let’s look at the firearms chambered in .30 Super Carry. One is the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ. With much of the market going the micro compact route, S&W puts it in the EZ. Now, that makes perfect sense as the Shield EZ is probably their best-selling handgun at the moment. The EZ in 9mm and .380 hold 8+1; the .30 Super Carry holds 10+1.
That gives you two more rounds, and extra capacity is never a bad thing. The MSRP on the .30 Super Carry EZ is $521. Not a bad price. I can even order you one, since our distributors have a ton of them in stock. The problem? Only Federal is making the ammo, and they are so far behind that none of our distributors have any at all. It’s hard to sell cars with no gas, and it’s hard to sell guns with no ammo.
The other is the Nighthawk Custom President and GRP. Excellent firearms, but totally wrong for the .30 Super Carry — a cartridge developed and marketed explicitly for concealed carry. 1911s, by today’s standards, are horribly inefficient carry guns. They’re big. They’re all-metal. They’re heavy, and they don’t get lighter as the day goes on.
Don’t get me wrong — if you want one of the best 1911s on the market, Nighthawk is the way to go. These are expensive 1911s. I’m talking $4,000 to $6,000 custom 1911s, and class A all the way. I’d just rather have it in a more appropriate caliber.
At this point, I think .30 Super Carry is going to be a flop. I hope I’m wrong. Maybe it really is a small miracle. The more options out there the better we are. But this is an answer to a question that doesn’t exist.
The other cartridges I mention above answered the same question. Let’s look at .357 Sig. For years, the gun world asked for a semi-auto round that mimicked the power of the .357 Magnum. Sig gave it to us. And not only did it come pretty darn close to matching the impact of .357 Magnum, the bottlenecked case makes it probably the mostly reliably feeding semi-auto round on the planet. What’s not to like?
And yet, it’s almost dead. Glock and Sig only have one or two .357 Sig models left in their catalogs. The venerable .40 S&W is also slowly dying. Fewer and fewer people buy guns chambered in .40, and even fewer are buying ammo.
Some folks will buy a .30 Super Carry just because it’s new. But in order for people to latch on to it, it’s going to have to perform extraordinarily well. We’re going to need to see positive reviews, which will come in plenty. You can’t open a gun magazine without someone telling you how awesome 6.5 Creedmore is and everyone wants it.
But the biggest thing the .30 Super Carry has going for it is an aggressive marketing campaign. And unfortunately, if you ever need to pull that concealed gun, marketing campaigns don’t stop attackers.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.