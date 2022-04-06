Capt. Josh:
I recall the drive a few short years ago nationally and locally to eliminate plastic straws. I believe there is a bigger problem than straws in Florida that is growing, or maybe I am just now noticing. The problem is the party balloons filled with helium that ultimately are intentionally or unintentionally released into the air.
I do not think anyone considers what happens to those balloons as the air buoyancy declines. They all end up in the environment — and in Southwest Florida, that will most likely be the marine environment.
I spent quite a bit of time on the water in Charlotte Harbor and on the American Sea, otherwise known as the Gulf of Mexico. We have a reliable Grady White Canyon 326 thanks to Ingman Marine (little plug there for a great local business). My son and grandson are avid fishermen and I don’t do much except operate the boat and enjoy watching them have fun. I also cruise to the Florida Keys to position our boat occasionally for Atlantic Ocean activities.
During my last cruise to the Keys, I encountered eight balloons floating on the surface far offshore at different locations along the way. Every time we go fishing offshore from Boca Grande, we see several floating balloons.
A recent weekend in February we encountered six balloons between 30 and 50 miles west of Boca Grande. We picked them up, popped what air remained, and disposed of them upon return to shore.
Yesterday I thought we saw a balloon and approached to pick up. In this case, it turned out to be a Portuguese man-of-war. From both above and below, the balloon and any colorful ribbons attached can easily be mistaken for a jellyfish. And of course, jellyfish are the primary food source for leatherback sea turtles.
Today I opened the Sun local news to find a picture of maybe a hundred balloons being released into the air as part of a vigil for Maleena Valdez (a 4-year-old girl killed in a car crash at an Arcadia daycare). What happened to Maleena is tragic and it stirs anger that something like that could happen to a child that should be safe in a playground. I don’t want to diminish the importance of the vigil.
But I want to suggest that releasing balloons is not the best way to show respect or mourn. All of those balloons will rise and move with our prevailing east winds over Charlotte Harbor or the Gulf of Mexico. When the air buoyancy declines they will all end up on the water surface.
That will happen to every balloon released in Southwest Florida. Thousands of balloons every year falling into the water and polluting our marine environment. That’s not a pretty image.
In Southwest Florida, balloons are a far greater threat to the environment and marine life than straws will ever be. Josh, I know you understand the problem because you are out on the water and are a keen observer of our environment. If Floridians can rally around reducing plastic straws, how can we build the same enthusiasm and raise awareness of the balloon problem?
Let’s go fishing. (Without floating balloons.)
— Rick Perry
Rick:
We raise that awareness when someone who understand the problem points it out and explains why it’s not a good thing, and that’s exactly what you’ve done. Balloons (and to an even greater extent, plastic bags) in the water are responsible for many sea turtle deaths every year. The plastic ends up creating blockages in their digestive tracts, and they die from starvation. How many? It’s impossible to say, since most of these individual tragedies occur many miles out at sea, far from where we can see them.
Many people fail to understand the problem and see those of us who do as killjoys. They will point to “solutions” like biodegradable balloons — which do indeed biodegrade, after many months, and long after they’ve killed the turtle that eats them.
But we’ve got to keep at it, simply because it’s the right thing to do. Unfortunately, convincing a few people here and there is very difficult. Perhaps a video of a turtle necropsy with a twisted mass of plastic being removed from its intestines will go viral.
Absent that, our best shot is convincing local and state legislators to pass laws that would ban these products or at least the most problematic activities. I don’t relish that idea, but since so many take the issue so lightly, it might be the best path forward. Thank you for the letter.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.