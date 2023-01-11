The new tournament season is only a week away. This time of year brings new optimism, new lakes to fish, and (hopefully) better results going forward. 2022 was not my year, and I’ve been somewhat lackluster in the results category.
Maybe it’s my outlook on fishing as a whole. Do I “have to” win tournaments? No, I can go out on the water and enjoy a day of bass fishing just for fun as easily as anyone else. But do I like catching more than the next guy? Absolutely. Therein lies what drives me compete at this sport. Competitive bass fishing allows me to do that without taking any of the fun out of the sport.
For me, taking a realistic approach to bass fishing is a must. I have been in tournaments with close to 300 boats. That means nearly 600 anglers out on the water, every one of them wanting to be the best. There’s only one winner. You know the odds are against beating them all, so you just want to see how many you can put in your rearview mirror.
Last year was a bit of a mixed bag. Consistency has been an issue. Sometimes my results were good; other times, not so much — even from one day of a tournament to the next. My biggest issue to date is locating bass in practice, then not being able to find them again on the days of the tournament. For the past two years, I have put myself in areas where I have done extremely well during practice, then had much poorer results in the actual tournament.
This is something that I need to correct, but I’m not quite sure how. My mindset for bass fishing is the same whether I am fishing a tournament, practicing, or simply fun fishing. First and foremost, I go out and enjoy the day. Fishing is fun, even when it’s competitive.
But even if I’m out fishing for fun, I want to catch fish. So I find an area based on the conditions presented, and work until I locate the fish. If that means using multiple techniques to find out what they are biting, so be it. If I need to move around to different areas on the lake, that’s fine. I’ll enjoy the boat ride while I’m running. I try to make the most of my time you are on the water.
If I had my way, I would be on the lake or at the golf course every day of the week. Unfortunately, bills need to be paid, so that isn’t happening. But when those opportunities present themselves, I take full advantage.
Fortunately, I have a wife who understands my competitive nature. She supports me when I want to go and get involved in bigger events. Thus far, the results have not been too hot. But with the new season comes renewed optimism, and I’m excited to see if I can make good things happen in 2023.
One thing I have going for me this year is that all major electronic purchases have been made. The Humminbird 360 and Mega Live are in place and I’m ready to go. There is nothing to add. I just need to go out and use them to the best of my ability. Even though I am still learning them, they have definitely become tools that I would be lost without.
I plan on some more positive results with my tournaments this coming season. I just feel that I’ve had too much success in practice to not have the results finally start moving in my direction. Regardless of whether they actually will or not remains to be seen, but I can tell you this: I will be out there trying and smiling the entire time and enjoying every minute of it.
I hope that all of you avid anglers are looking forward to a new year of fishing. Whether you compete in tournaments or just get out when you can, enjoy your time on the water. I know I fully plan to do exactly that.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
