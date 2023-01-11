Big bass

Here’s hoping we all see more of this in 2023.

 Shutterstock photo

The new tournament season is only a week away. This time of year brings new optimism, new lakes to fish, and (hopefully) better results going forward. 2022 was not my year, and I’ve been somewhat lackluster in the results category.

Maybe it’s my outlook on fishing as a whole. Do I “have to” win tournaments? No, I can go out on the water and enjoy a day of bass fishing just for fun as easily as anyone else. But do I like catching more than the next guy? Absolutely. Therein lies what drives me compete at this sport. Competitive bass fishing allows me to do that without taking any of the fun out of the sport.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments