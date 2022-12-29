Looking to the future

Is the future looking bright? We certainly hope so.

 WaterLine file photo

Is the new year here yet? I welcome 2023 because 2022 was a tough year around Boca Grande and Venice. Ian tore us up with more than 10 hours of 130- to 150-knot winds and about two feet of rain. We were lucky here with no tide surge; folks from Sanibel to Naples had it bad. Most of our area looks much different today. We still have mangroves, but many lost their leaves.

After the storm, we had to deal with patchy red tide outbreaks from Tampa Bay to Naples. We had some fish kills, but it didn’t get as bad as we’ve seen it over the past few years. Now it seems that things are improving, and I can tell you I’m looking forward to better times.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments