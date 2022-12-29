Is the new year here yet? I welcome 2023 because 2022 was a tough year around Boca Grande and Venice. Ian tore us up with more than 10 hours of 130- to 150-knot winds and about two feet of rain. We were lucky here with no tide surge; folks from Sanibel to Naples had it bad. Most of our area looks much different today. We still have mangroves, but many lost their leaves.
After the storm, we had to deal with patchy red tide outbreaks from Tampa Bay to Naples. We had some fish kills, but it didn’t get as bad as we’ve seen it over the past few years. Now it seems that things are improving, and I can tell you I’m looking forward to better times.
Early December offered us warm, beautiful weather, and the fishing was more like a continuation of summer. We can never be sure what to expect for January; it can vary dramatically. We see 80s to 40s, usually. We can expect some good fishing if we adjust our techniques to the weather conditions.
In winter, warmer conditions allow fish to scatter up onto fertile grass flats searching for food. Colder temps send them scurrying to deeper protected waters. Winds determine if we fish in or outside. If it’s windy from the south today, expect colder north winds soon. Factor in conditions for catching and safety.
I’m hoping we still have some Spanish mackerel to enjoy. They can be inside, around the Gulf passes or in our inland waterways. Look for any bird activity to help you locate baitfish. Fish follow food just like birds do. If they are in deeper waters, we troll with Drone spoons to locate scattered fish. Mackerel like minnows too. They’ll sometimes take shrimp, but we catch mostly trout while fishing with shrimp.
There may even be some tasty and exciting pompano to challenge our skills and our gear. Pompano will eat lots of things, but we usually cast a Doc’s Goofy Jig tipped with a small piece of shrimp. Work tide seams and deeper grass edges for best results.
Tripletail should remain around the obstructions. These fish like structure but also are surface-oriented. Crab trap buoys and markers often hold them, but any floating object is a possibility. Always be prepared for opportunities. Sneak up and enjoy the action, or scare them and get teased. Trolling motors are great here. I use a small bobber to hold my offering in their view. Shrimp, pinfish or lures all get bites.
We have options for action and excellent dinner opportunities in the nearshore Gulf, if winds allow us safely out there. Lane snapper opens back up Jan. 1, and there are plenty of mangrove and yellowtail snapper too. Red grouper season also reopens Jan. 1, but gags close at the end of the year. I enjoy the larger red-mouth grunts and porgies too.
Lighter gear produces better results on snapper, and I recommend fluorocarbon leaders and minimum terminal gear. Remember, KISS (keep it simple, silly). Squid, cut fish and of course shrimp are good bait options. Always check Fish Rules for regulatory updates; restrictions can change with little or no notice. Enjoy the calmer days.
Inside, it’s a bit chilly for snook so we ought to leave them alone, and the tarpon have gone for the winter. But we have redfish and trout to enjoy. Consider the wind and water conditions plus temperatures while planning your adventures. Even windy days can be fun if we avoid open waters. Rattle corks attract feeding fish, so let them call fish to your offerings. Soft plastics can work here if shrimp are hard to find.
Local businesses have endured tough times. Some folks are still recovering from hurricane damage, but many are slowly restarting. A lot of us lost homes and all of us were impacted. Your support is appreciated, so help where you can and shop local, please. And remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
