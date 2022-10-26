For a minute, I thought we had escaped Hurricane Ian with only a couple of missing shingles. Turns out the last place you look is always the place where you find something that went wrong.
We live in the Lakeland area — outside of the worst damage area, but we still had many hours of sustained tropical storm winds and hurricane-force gusts. I had walked the entire property of our home after Ian struck. I looked over everything I could possibly find and with the exception of a few shingles torn off the roof, I found no damage to anything due to Hurricane Ian.
I was pretty happy about that because the last hurricane (Irma in 2017) tore down big tree limbs, knocked out the power, ripped the fence down, etc. A pool full of leaves (we have no screen room around our new pool) took me three hours to clean out, but we were looking pretty good.
I had powered up the RV before the storm hit so if we lost power, we had a place to put all the food from inside the house. Better to run it out to the RV so it would not spoil. An RV makes a good backup plan if you're going to be without power for an extended period of time.
Fortunately, we never needed that backup because the house power never went out. But I made a mistake by leaving the RV slides out during the storm. Even though they were only halfway out, it still got us.
While I was cleaning up after the storm passed through the next morning, my neighbor came out and asked if I had seen what the winds did to the RV. That caught my attention because everything that I could see was OK. But as I walked around to the far side of the RV, I noticed the awning over the vanity slide had come undone and the majority was no longer attached.
I grabbed a ladder and went up to see what had happened. I found that the stitching had pulled loose. Only about 18 inches of the awning was left intact. My first thought: Now we get to test the extended warranty we bought.
I went into our folder of information from purchasing the RV and found our extended policy number. I phoned the dealership to report what had happened. They asked me to send them some pictures of the damage so they knew what they were dealing with. Once they understood the issue, the process to fix it was put in motion. They ordered a new awning, got a ship date almost immediately, and got us scheduled for next month to have this issue resolved. Perfect.
We were informed that the time to fix it would be a couple of hours. Drop the RV off in the morning and pick it up at day's end. Fortunately, there is nothing major for a repair like this. I thought they would be able to take the awning off and simply resew the material back around the rod that holds it in the track against the RV. Apparently it doesn’t work like that, but they did assure me we would have a new awning and the fix was going to be quick.
For all the issues we had while the RV was under warranty, I thought we would be taking a backseat to whatever else they could find simply because it was an extended warranty issue. That was certainly not the case.
By this time next month, we should have the RV back to full service again, and none too soon. My wife is looking to get away for a few days around Thanksgiving — not too far away from home, but far enough to take the RV and set up shop somewhere for the holidays. We even told the kids they're on their own this year.
We spent some money to have the extended warranty. Generally, I am against any paid warranties. Every time I've bought into something like that, it's just been money thrown away. This is the one and only time it has paid off. Because my wife doesn’t listen to me, it will only cost us $100 rather than who knows how much. God love that woman.
Luckily, we can still use the RV. We don’t have an attractive looking awning on the one slide, but it still all functions like it should. Be sure to give your RV an good once-over in case there's any damage you may have missed. We're just thankful that Ian didn't do much damage here, and our hearts go out to those who took a harder hit from the storm.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.