WWTbartz_rv102722.jpg

While the Hurricane Ian damage to this RV is nothing compared to the damage area homes suffered, it still needs to be fixed.

 WaterLine photo by Greg Bartz

For a minute, I thought we had escaped Hurricane Ian with only a couple of missing shingles. Turns out the last place you look is always the place where you find something that went wrong.

We live in the Lakeland area — outside of the worst damage area, but we still had many hours of sustained tropical storm winds and hurricane-force gusts. I had walked the entire property of our home after Ian struck. I looked over everything I could possibly find and with the exception of a few shingles torn off the roof, I found no damage to anything due to Hurricane Ian.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

