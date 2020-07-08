‘The wind of change blows straight into the face of time.’ — Scorpions, Wind of Change (1990)
I picked up my clients this past Wednesday morning (July 1) for their eagerly awaited tarpon trip. I am not ashamed to tell you this: I was a little worried about the trip. This trip was only a four-hour excursion, and per the clients, tarpon were the only species to be targeted.
Now don’t get me wrong: There are plenty of tarpon roaming our waters, and I’ve had a fantastic year as far as the number of tarpon hooked and brought to the boat. Unfortunately, they are in a cycle of change right now and not so easy to find — at least, not in large groups that make them easy to target.
These clients had done their due diligence before they arrived down here from up north. They had read a bunch of fishing reports, from a bunch of different fishing guides, about how great of a tarpon season we have been having down here in Southwest Florida. Some of the reports they quoted to me were only four or five days new (that was meant to be facetious, by the way).
I tried to explain to them that things around here were starting to change a little, and that although the tarpon bite has been stellar, we were going to have to spend some time finding them because their patterns have started to change. I also told them not to worry (since I was doing enough of that for all of us). I said we would find them, and they would bite — despite knowing that statement can be the kiss of death for a fishing guide.
Now, the tarpon bite this year has been amazing to say the least, and I personally expect it to remain exceptional for a few more months. But just like most fish, tarpon change patterns. They don’t do the same thing forever. If you don’t keep up with them, you will end up lost as you try to figure out where they have gone or what they’re eating now.
Even if you fish them every day, you can still have that problem. These changes can happen literally overnight, ruining your fishing trip for the next morning. The fishing report you read on Thursday may or may not help you Saturday morning. The only way to tell is to go out there and find out for yourself.
For the past few months, we have been feeding these tarpon a steady diet of crabs (at an average of $35 a dozen). We’ve been targeting them around the passes that lead out into the Gulf and within a mile or two of the Gulf beaches.
The fish have been there because they’ve been gathered up for spawning. But now the spawn is over, and they’re moving. Some of these fish are heading offshore, some are going north along the coast, and some are heading up into the Harbor.
Crabs have been the hot bait because they’ve also been spawning, drifting out to the Gulf on the outgoing tides — easy prey for the tarpon. But now that’s over too, so the other change we are seeing is that tarpon are way less fixated on crabs and are starting to feed more heavily on baitfish such as pilchards, pinfish and threadfins. That means they’re much more likely to hit artificial lures.
Over the next few weeks, we will transition to mostly targeting tarpon in the mid to upper Harbor and even into the Myakka and Peace rivers. Now this is not to say they will not be many other places throughout our vast expanse of fishable water, but these will be great places to start your tarpon adventure.
Back to my clients. We looked for almost five minutes before we found tarpon in one of my secret spots to toss expensive crabs at. We even managed to jump one right away. Unfortunately, the bite was short-lived as a few other guides and recreational boaters moved in on the fish and shut the bite off (we were in Gasparilla Pass, by the way — not much of a secret spot).
I chose to move on down the beach to search for a lollygagging pod, but that hunt was unsuccessful. I drove all the way down to Redfish Pass and back up the ICW to Boca Grande Pass without spotting a single tarpon. That almost certainly wouldn’t have been the case just a few days before.
On my way back to Gasparilla Pass (where I knew there were fish), sitting in my tower with a cool summer wind blowing in my face, I could not stop humming the lyrics to the Scorpions song “Wind of Change.” I knew right then that the changes had already started (plus I love that song).
And by the way, my clients ended up going one for three on the tarpon (three hooked, one to the boat). The one they landed was on the last tarpon crab I had in my baitwell, and the last crab I will buy until the start of next year’s tarpon season.
Embrace the change, and tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
