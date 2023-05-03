Capt. Robert Moore, Frank and I arrive at the ramp early — so early the dawn is still gray. As we motor out of the basin, I check over my tackle one more time: Penn Battle 6000 spooled with 50-pound braid on an 8-foot Star Stellar Light, 60-pound leader material, 3-inch oval Styrofoam float, Owner 7/0 Mutu Light circle hooks. Everything looks to be in order — time to make it happen.

We come up on plane and head out into the open Harbor. The sun is still below the horizon, but it’s starting to get light enough that we can see. All eyes on the boat are peeled, looking for the telltale disturbed (nervous) water of a school of threadfin herring — it looks like the water has rain falling on it, but only in one small area.


   

Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

