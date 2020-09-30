If they were easier to target, pompano would be one of Florida’s favorite fish. Like other species in the jack family, they fight very hard for their size. But unlike the common horse-eye jack and jack crevalle, they have an excellent reputation as table fish. While it may not be possible to go out and catch a pompano whenever you want, let’s look at some methods that have proven successful over the years.
On the flats
Most pomps that are caught in our waters are hooked by accident. You’ll be casting a soft plastic or dangling a shrimp under a float, hoping for a redfish or trout, and you’ll reel up a pompano instead. Surprise!
The challenge is then trying to duplicate that success. It shouldn’t be too hard, since pompano usually swim in small schools. Here’s why most anglers fail: They don’t take into account the habitat where the fish was hooked.
Pompano are a little pickier about their surroundings than many other fish. Sure, they’ll swim through lots of different types of habitat to get to where they want to be, but they’ll hang out a lot longer (and feed a lot better) in specific types of areas. On the flats, they prefer to be around hard bottom (oyster shell, mainly) and depth changes.
Even a small dropoff can be a pompano magnet. This past spring, we caught four nice ones on the edge of a drop that was maybe 8 inches. All of those fish were just patrolling that drop, running up and down. A shrimp sitting a few feet away on the deep side or shallow side caught ladyfish (deep) or trout (shallow).
This is why the well-know technique of “skipping” pompano only works sometimes. (Skipping is when pompano jump out of the water after being disturbed by a boat wake.) If you skipped pompano that were in preferred habitat and feeding, then yes, they very well might be there if you come back in a few minutes and fish them. But chances are good they were just moving from one spot to another.
At the beach
Surf fishing for pompano is popular on Florida’s Atlantic coast, where most anglers cast out to the first bar and fish the dropoff. Here on the west coast, that’s not so simple. The waves here move differently, and well-defined troughs and bars may not exist. That’s not to say they never form, but you might make many, many fruitless casts if you’re trying to fish the Gulf like you would the Atlantic.
The better plan is to fish the drop that you can see — the one just a few feet away from the beach. Pompano will cruise this dropoff because food is abundant here, and the constantly tossing surf means it’s always having a hard time staying hidden. Wave action can make it hard for the pompano too, but they have a trick.
Did you ever watch the sanderlings feeding? They’re the tiniest of the sandpipers, and they’re common on our beaches. As a wave washes in, they run up the beach and out of its way — but as soon as that wave starts to recede, they’re chasing it back toward the water, grabbing any little critters that have been washed up onto the sand.
Pompano and other surf-feeding fish do something similar. As the wave breaks, they swim away from the trough out to deeper water. Then, as the water comes back off the beach, they rush into the trough again, ready to pounce on any small fish or crabs that the wave tossed around.
In these conditions, the traditional pompano jig (3/8- to 3/4-ounce round head, with a short white or chartreuse skirt) is hard to beat. Wade out to mid-thigh and fish it parallel to the beach. Tip it with a piece of Fish Bites for added appeal. You can use shrimp chunks for tipping, but expect to replace them every couple casts.
In the passes
If pompano like dropoffs on the flats, and they like dropoffs on the beach, it stands to reason they probably like dropoffs in the passes. And they do! Actually, they like dropoffs on the outside of the bars in the Harbor too, but they can be hard to target there since there are so many places that could be. In the passes, it’s a little easier since you don’t have quite as much ground to cover.
Pomps can be found anywhere along the dropoff, but the best spots are where the current changes speed. For example, if the water has to flow around a big rock or a sand point, it will be slowed down a bit. That’s where little critters getting carried along in the current have a chance to get out of it — and right into a predator’s mouth.
Skirted pompano jigs will catch fish here, but this is where I prefer the “new” pompano jig, also called a silly or banana jig. This is fished as vertically as possible.
Let it sink until it hits sand, then pop it sharply off the bottom. It will flutter back down erratically. When it contacts the bottom, wait two seconds and pop it up again. If the current is pushing the jig away from you, you can repeat this ad infinitum without having to cast again.
Again, a piece of Fish Bites can be a big help. It’s tough and lasts a long time on the hook, it’s shelf-stable and lasts a long time in my tackle bag, and most importantly fish like it.
Can you catch pompano in other places, using other methods? Of course. But these are tried-and-true ways to put a pomp or two in the cooler.
As a bonus, the bycatch often includes flounder, which like the same type of habitat and hunting areas where pompano are found. Now get out there and break a rod.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.