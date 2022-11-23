Can't catch these in Florida

Robert with a roosterfish he caught and released in Costa Rica a few years back.

 WaterLine file photo

Today is Thanksgiving, and once again there is so much to be thankful and grateful for. Just like yours, my life has been through its ups and downs — and boy, have we had some downs the last few years. But overall, my life has been pretty damn good.

Our local angling community is amazing. In more than two decades of working at Fishin' Frank’s, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many incredibly fascinating folks of every background. Some I've seen only once in their travels. Others became regulars and I’ve gotten to know them well. A few I even call friends.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

