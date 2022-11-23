Today is Thanksgiving, and once again there is so much to be thankful and grateful for. Just like yours, my life has been through its ups and downs — and boy, have we had some downs the last few years. But overall, my life has been pretty damn good.
Our local angling community is amazing. In more than two decades of working at Fishin' Frank’s, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many incredibly fascinating folks of every background. Some I've seen only once in their travels. Others became regulars and I’ve gotten to know them well. A few I even call friends.
Whether I know them for 15 minutes or 15 years, it's a good thing. I educate them and also learn what I can. I share their excitement and enthusiasm and passion for the water, and sometimes I'm a part of their lifetime dreams coming true. For that, I’m thankful.
For me, living in Florida — especially here on Charlotte Harbor — is like a dream. I was a fishing-crazed kid who grew up in the desert. I'll always hold on to Arizona, but Florida's history, wildlife, and of course the fishing are really unbelievable.
I’m grateful for all the fish I’ve caught and been able to check off my bucket list (although that list keeps getting longer). Florida's freshwater and saltwater opportunities are many. I've also gotten to fish Hawaii and Costa Rica. There are a lot of places I'd like to go, but I know I've had more experiences than many people have in a lifetime, and for that I'm thankful.
Fishing with friends and family, watching them enjoying new experiences, is at times so much more fulfilling than catching fish myself. I caught my first tarpon and shark long ago, but the vicarious thrill I get from seeing someone close to me get their first is almost as good. Plus, by being there and helping make these things happen, I know I’m doing something to pass on a love of the water to others. It’s a good feeling.
I've got the things I need in this life. There's a roof over my head, and four walls holding it up (not something to take for granted right now, as Hurricane Ian so loudly demonstrated). I'm not rich but I'm not broke. I don't worry about going hungry. When I start to feel like others have it better than me, I stop and think about those who have it worse.
I try to stay humble. But deep down inside, I do realize how blessed I am. The people in my life have been so wonderful to me. I know not everyone has that kind of support and backing, and it leaves me in a debt of gratitude to all of them.
My mom is incredible, and my closest friend. She has supported me in my life decisions and guided me through so much. I can never truly express to her how thankful I really am.
Working at Fishin’ Frank’s has allowed so many dreams to come true. The boss man is amazing. He has taught me so much and been there for me in so many ways. Just saying thank you is not enough. I lost my father many years ago, but Frank makes a great surrogate. He even yells at me now and then, just like any dad does.
I’m very thankful for my family — both my blood family and my chosen family. Most people have a lot of friends and acquaintances. I’m not any different. But I try to take little for granted and cherish and love those closest to me.
I’m thankful for my fiancée Christina. She is so kind-hearted, more caring than I probably deserve, and as a bonus she's crazy about fishing. Of course, she outfishes me (most days, anyway). But she does it with love in her heart, so I don't mind getting beat by a girl.
I’m also grateful to all of you who have been reading my column for years. Many of you have come into the shop and told me how much you enjoy it. I’m really happy to be able to do it, and I’m also thankful that you’ll let me write an occasional column like this instead of always focusing on fishing info.
Be grateful for what you have — not just today, but every day. Try to focus more on what's good and less on what isn't. Too many people walk around carrying a heavy load of trivial or even imaginary problems. That kind of stuff will drag you down. Let them go, stand up straight and walk away.
Cherish your family and friends. In the end, they’re what really matters the most. Having people who care about you is a precious gift. If you're blessed by their love, show a little gratitude for it. Enjoy this amazing Harbor, and go catch some incredible fish with the ones you're thankful for.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.