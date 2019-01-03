The new year is time for resolutions, isn’t it? OK — I’ve got a few for you.
I RESOLVE to bring you, the readers, a big ol’ pile of new high-quality content on a wider variety of outdoor recreation. I’ve been in discussions with a number of writers, some of whom are going to be showing up in the coming weeks and months and some of whom haven’t been able to make a commitment. That’s OK — I’ll keep looking until I find the right fit, so you can have the well-rounded publication you want and deserve. Hunting, paddlesports, boating, waterfront living — it’s all coming, so hang in there.
I RESOLVE to not forget about the ongoing phosphate mine fight taking place in DeSoto and Hardee counties. A major spill on the Peace River there would mean devastation to Charlotte Harbor, making our red tides from this summer look like a minor event. We must do what we can to prevent those mines from happening.
I RESOLVE to think more like a newbie when writing and editing content. I’ve heard from a bunch of people that too often the columns go over their heads. That’s still going to happen sometimes, since many things are just too technical for a beginner to understand anyway (for a good example, see Capt. Rex’s fly column in this edition). But many times, it’s as simple as providing a brief explanation or definition. That I can and will do.
I RESOLVE to spend more time in the outdoors and a little less in this chair. That’s going to conflict a bit with that first resolution, but it’s got to happen. To keep it authentic, I need more time in the woods and on the water.
How about you? Do you have any resolutions? I try to avoid the cliché ones (although I probably could use a little more gym time and a little less fried food). If you have any you’d like to share, drop me a line. Maybe we can help keep one another on the straight and narrow.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
