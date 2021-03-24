By Capt. Josh Olive
Let me guess: You’re looking for a boat that will run the flats in 5 inches of water, get you safely out 30 miles in the Gulf after grouper, tow the grandkids tubing, fit the whole family for cruising, run comfortably and dry in any sea conditions, and gets 5 miles to the gallon at 40 knots.
Sounds great, right? But you’ll be doing a lot of looking, because that perfect boat doesn’t exist. Every boat design involves compromise.
Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t find a boat that’s versatile. You just need to be aware of its limitations. You can take your 18-foot flats skiff 15 miles offshore — as long as it’s a very calm day, with no storms or fronts or wind in the forecast. Even then, it’s a good idea to use the buddy system and get another boat to come out with you.
A boat is a major purchase, and as with any major purchase you should do your research and then make a careful, informed choice. Spur-of-the-moment decisions are rarely the best ones. Whether you’re looking at a new or used boat, always take it for a sea trial (test ride, for the non-nautical). If you can, choose a breezy day for the trial. A piece of plywood will run smooth and dry on a calm day.
Decide what you want your boat to do. If you want to do some hardcore flats fishing, you need a boat designed to run and float in shallow water. Again, be aware of the vessel’s limitations. Flats skiffs are usually small and lightweight, and don’t offer a lot of room for comfy cruising with passengers. Maybe you’re thinking, “What will I do when the family comes to visit? They won’t all fit in this little boat.”
Well, that’s true. But they aren’t the ones making the payment. They’re not going put gas in it. They probably won’t even help you clean it after the trip. And they won’t be there when you’re kicking yourself for buying a boat that runs too deep to fish the flats. Better idea: Get the boat that works for you, and rent a big cushy one when the kids come down for a week. They’ll be happy for the week, and you can be happy the rest of the year.
There are boats built to serve a specific purpose — a tunnel-hull flats skiff, for example, is made just for fishing in skinny water. It’s understood that you’ll be sacrificing some comfort and features to have the ability to go where other boats just can’t. Other vessels are multipurpose. These jack-of-all-trades boats are always a compromise, but boats are expensive and there are few of us who can afford a fleet of single-purpose boats.
Most boats sold for use in salt water are made of fiberglass, though some manufacturers use aluminum. A handful of companies make aluminum-hulled flats skiffs for marine use. Most pontoon boats use aluminum, but aluminum boats built for lake use are not recommended for a marine environment. ’Glass is more or less impervious to the elements, though the gelcoat does require regular maintenance to prevent oxidation. Fiberglass is also tougher than aluminum and will stand up better to use in choppy water.
If flats fishing is your thing, a tunnel-hulled vessel may fit the bill. These boats have a divided hull similar to a catamaran, but the space between them is smaller. The idea is to use the boat’s forward speed to ram air into the tunnel between the hulls, lifting the boat a bit and lessening the draft.
Some vessels of this type can run at speed in water a couple inches deep. In places where other boats would just churn mud, a tunnel hull skims above the seagrass. This enables anglers to get into the deep backcountry to find hidden fishing spots. Once the boat slows, the ram-air effect goes away and 4 of 5 inches of water are needed to float.
Boats of this type usually have other features flats anglers demand: Poling platforms, flat decks for ease of casting and fish fighting, and below-deck storage to keep the deck clear. What these boats don’t have: Space for multiple passengers, a head (that’s nautical-speak for rest room), and big boomin’ stereos.
Maybe you’re looking for a boat that will fish and cruise. Deck boats are good all-rounders. They’re similar to pontoon boats, but there’s a fiberglass vee-hull under the deck instead of hollow metal tubes. Fishing-style deck boats usually have seats on the side or center and a trolling motor up front. These vessels have lots of passenger room, usually in the form of comfy padded seating.
Although these boats have a deeper draft than a dedicated flats skiff, they’ll still float in pretty shallow water — usually anything more than 12 to 14 inches deep — and the vee-hull means they can run through rough water when necessary (although it might not be a dry ride). These make good all-purpose vessels, and are easily optioned for fishing with rod holders and livewells. A deck boat is sort of a pontoon boat minus the nerd factor.
Some modern pontoon boats have been designed for speed. These boats have pontoons shaped more like canoes than tubes, and are able to get up on plane. Pontoon boats boast a lot of space, and that space can be customized almost any way you want it. If you’re looking at these boats, be sure to get one built for saltwater use. Freshwater pontoon boats have very short lifespans in marine conditions.
If you’re planning to spend a lot of time in the open Harbor, center console bay boats generally offer the driest, most comfortable ride. With deep vee-hulls and concave bows, these vessels are designed to cut through waves and deflect spray away from those on board. Of course, they aren’t the best choice in skinny water unless you like spending time stuck on sandbars.
Going to be going offshore regularly? You should plan your boat purchase accordingly. An 18-foot center console will cost less than a 26-foot bay boat, but the bigger boat is much safer in Gulf conditions. Conditions can deteriorate quickly when you’re more than a couple miles from land, especially if you misjudge the speed of an approaching storm or run afoul of the weather some other way. Don’t compromise too much on this point — if your boat’s not big enough for the Gulf, it’s not worth risking your life for a few grouper fillets.
Vessels designed for offshore sport fishing are sometimes overkill in this area. Unless you plan to make frequent long trips — either 80-plus miles offshore or down to the Keys — you probably don’t need a boat meant for marlin fishing. Of course, these large sportfishers are status symbols for many, and if that’s what you need there’s nothing wrong with it.
There are a lot of different boats out there, and it’s impossible to determine what a particular vessel can or can’t do just by looking at it. Boat design is as much art as it is science (and maybe a little magic). Two boats that look a lot alike can be completely different on the water. You don’t want to waste a lot of money on a boat that disappoints.
Your best resource here is other boat owners. Don’t just ask the dealer; he wants to sell you a boat. Talk to charter captains, tackle shop staff, people at the marina or boat ramp. Join an Internet forum (start with TheHullTruth.com and Forums.FloridaSportsman.com). There’s no such thing as a truly unbiased opinion, but the more information you have, the more likely you are to be happy with your decision in the long term.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.