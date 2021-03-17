It sure has been a crazy week with plenty of wind, rough seas, and even a touch of red tide in the areas I conducted on the water training. After a session on the water, I joined an impromptu conversation with a group of boaters at the marina. As they stood by their boat, I heard them talking about what would’ve happened if they had an issue while out on the water and couldn’t make it home.
I listened attentively as one of the boaters elaborated that no one would have found them — because nobody knew they were gone. As a Navy submariner, it was time to apply one of the core competencies instilled in each one of us at a young age: If in doubt, feel free to apply a little leadership. As I walked over to join the discussion, I knew exactly what direction I wanted to steer the conversation. They needed to know how to file a float plan and become brilliant on the basics.
A float plan is a document created by boaters that encompasses detailed information about the boat outing. It includes vital information about yourself, the vessel, and its passengers. In the event of an emergency, it may very well save your life. Your float plan should be left with a competent friend, family member, trusted agency, or if applicable, with the boating club or marina where you are a member.
By design, if the designated person or agency does not hear from you by the chosen time, they will notify the appropriate authorities. Having a detailed float plan can make the difference between a successful rescue operation or a search-and-rescue action that’s like finding a needle in a haystack.
Past lessons learned clearly show the U.S. Coast Guard and other rescue agencies rely heavily on the details in your float plan to help locate you in the event of an emergency. The more details you provide, the higher the probability you will return home safely — so be sure to include plenty of details.
What’s in a float plan? At a minimum, details about your vessel, its passengers and your route and destination. But the more information, the better. A good float plan will include your vessel’s registration number, its length, a photo of your vessel, your passenger count, engine type and horsepower.
If you towed your boat to a boat ramp, include details about your vehicle, such as the license plate number, color of your vehicle and the make and model of both the vehicle and trailer. It may also be helpful to include boat insurance information (if covered) in the event you need assistance from them. So now that we have the attributes that make up a float plan, let’s take a closer look at a few key components.
Passenger Information
Whether you are traveling alone or bringing passengers, your float plan should contain background information on each person aboard. List each person’s name, address, contact phone number, emergency contact information, and any known allergies or medical conditions.
Route and Travel Plans
Include a brief itinerary of your voyage so your designated representative knows when they can expect you back. If your voyage is extended, check in periodically — especially if your plans have changed. At a minimum, your float plan should include your departure time and date, expected duration, the estimated return time and date. Ideally, it will include details of your planned travel route, including any stopping points.
How to Fill Out a Float Plan
There’s a plethora of resources to help you develop a custom float plan. You can create your own, download a copy from an agency such as the U.S. Coast Guard or obtain one from a local boating or yacht club.
Once you complete your float plan, do not submit it to the U.S. Coast Guard or any other emergency responder. Instead, distribute it either digitally or by hard copy to your friends, family or marina staff if applicable. Ensure you give them instructions regarding who to contact (such as FWC, the U.S. Coast Guard, Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, etc.) and when to do so if they do not hear from you.
Pre-Trip Considerations
Before departing, check the weather, verify you have all onboard safety equipment such as your VHF radio and personal flotation devices. Inspect your first-aid kit and ensure it’s stocked with all the basics.
Next, you should take a few more pre-trip steps that may help reduce the likelihood of ruining your boating trip. Here are a few items you may want to look at: Examine your boat for damage or leaks. Verify your fuel and other fluid levels (make sure the gauges actually work). Ensure your batteries are charged. Pack a small tool kit. Test controls, such as the throttle. Verify fire extinguishers are charged. Visually inspect any other safety equipment, including flare expiration dates. Finally, make sure your vessel registration is current and onboard and packed in some type of waterproof container.
If trailering your boat, check tire pressure, inspect tires for excessive wear, ensure you know the condition of your wheel bearings, check all trailer lights for functionality, locate the registration, visually inspect the trailer electrical plug, and ensure you have the correct tow ball and receiver installed and locking devices as applicable.
Now, you may think none of this matter because you’re just going out for a couple hours of fishing or cruising to the sandbar and back. But that’s what everyone thinks, until things go wrong. Taking out insurance on your own safety by developing and using a float plan may be the difference between life and death. Always remember, expect what you inspect.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.