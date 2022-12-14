No matter what our preferred sport may be, most of us want to learn, grow and improve our game. I’ve observed over the years that folks don’t hesitate to hire a coach for golf or tennis. Yet, many of us feel we can learn fishing on our own.
Of course, you can — if you've got the time. It only takes a few years to get pretty good. But why do it the hard way? A good local guide can share decades of experience in a day. This will shorten your learning curve dramatically and take a lot of the work out of it.
We all have that special person in our lives who is impossible to shop for. Why not gift your loved one a guided fishing adventure? It’s wonderful to be able to give memories to others. If you’re lucky they might even invite you to share their adventure. Guided trips are educational and fun, and all the work is somebody else's responsibility!
To do this right, you've got to do some research. Stop by your favorite bait and tackle shop to ask about recommendations. Please be sure you connect with an established local guide. Look at their experience and references. Many point out they have fished here for decades. Be sure to find out how long they have been guiding, which requires a very different skill set from simply fishing.
Take the time to communicate your wants and needs with prospective guides. Talk with them. Email is fine for introductions, but take the time to get acquainted and develop a relationship. If you can accurately communicate your desires, that's best for you and for the guide. Most charter captains are not good mind readers (unless you happen to be a fish).
Consider how well the guest and guide will match up, and what your expectations are. Some charter captains are better fishing guides than teachers. Some want to only catch fish, not educate. Most are glad to share their experience, but not all are. Just be sure the captain you select actually does what you want to do.
Hurricane Ian, red tide, inflation and all the other challenges we are dealing with have put some hurt on our business community. Many have lost homes, jobs and businesses, and most of those who haven't still aren't back to normal yet.
Supporting our local mom-and-pop businesses is the best way to boost the area's economy, and Christmas is a great time to give back and help others any way we can.
Do some shopping while you visit our advertisers like Fishin Frank’s, Economy Tackle and Cook’s Sportland. Local tackle shops are the hub of the fishing community. This is where you buy bait, get tackle recommendations, and hear the latest fishing reports.
Many of our guides are just now getting back into the swing of things after making repairs to homes and boats. Not many people have been out fishing anyway. But we are experiencing some very good action right now, and it's time to hire these guys to enjoy it.
Boca Grande and Englewood Beach are beginning to reopen, and while many places are not up to speed yet, it's a start. There are many good local places to dine and shop while helping our neighbors recover from our disasters. Your business is very much appreciated. Many are still enduring staffing problems, so please be patient and enjoy the experience.
If you're out on the water, stop by any of our marinas and waterfront restaurants. My home port of Stump Pass Marina has changed hands, and they have exciting plans for our future. The Lighthouse Grill open, and the food is even better than before. I like the peel-and-eat shrimp (I know it's bait, but I can't help it). Their burgers are awesome too.
It's been a tough year, and the one-two punch of a monster hurricane and widespread red tide hasn't made it any easier. But with your support, our local fishing and waterfront businesses will weather this. If you're not there for them now, they may not be there for you later, so think about where you spend your holiday dollars.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
