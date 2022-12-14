Black drum

Many gifts are soon forgotten, but the gift of fishing creates memories that last forever.

 WaterLine file photo

No matter what our preferred sport may be, most of us want to learn, grow and improve our game. I’ve observed over the years that folks don’t hesitate to hire a coach for golf or tennis. Yet, many of us feel we can learn fishing on our own.

Of course, you can — if you've got the time. It only takes a few years to get pretty good. But why do it the hard way? A good local guide can share decades of experience in a day. This will shorten your learning curve dramatically and take a lot of the work out of it.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

