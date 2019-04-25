Between the full moon and storm winds, our waters got a serious flush last weekend. This will move whatever fish we have out into the open waters. Backcountry waters have already been heated up and algae is dying, so fish moved out of the woods. It’s time to see how our snook are doing — let’s see how many show up around the passes.
The dead algae is a mess now. It’s broken lose and drifting all over our inland waterways and heading for the Gulf beaches with these big tides. I pray it’s not as bad as Fort Myers Beach endured. Maybe the storm’s waves will break it up and move it away It was getting to be a problem around Lemon Bay last week. The stinky black masses are hard to fish around as they tangle up with our fishing lines.
Area waters have warmed up to near 80 degrees and our spring migrations are past their peak. I’m optimistically hopeful we’ll see more mackerel and kings, but God only knows. It’s definitely time for silver kings to take over. We have had sporadic action and the word is out so the wannabees have appeared. Social media helps you stay up on movements, but it’s also a curse as every chucklehead comes out of the woodwork to chase the action.
I am looking forward to seeing how our fishing season comes together this year. Last year we endured red tide and an enormous amount of bad PR, so it’s up in the air as to how business will be this summer. Everyone I talk to says bookings are way slower than normal. Tarpon fishing is a big part of our economy and we need a good season.
If we have any trout, this is when they are going to appear. It’s been scary slow so far, but I’m hoping. I’ve seen no silver trout at all either. Whiting are missing, pompano have been just a tease here and there. We need some mackerel to feed our guests. We did see more ladyfish last week and a few bluefish. Baitfish have been abundant, just lots of small stuff. Glass minnows are abundant and provide food for any fish we have.
I have no idea what to expect for our fishery now. I’ve always been presently surprised by fish recovering after red tide kills. This one has me praying for fish soon. We are seeing a few pinfish and catfish already. These are good indicator species. They die off fast, so them bouncing back can indicate new hope. We are catching some flounder offshore already; these also are usually hammered by fish kills.
I’m worried about how much damage all those shrimp boats did to our natural hard bottom. I like eating shrimp and I’ve enjoyed the shark fishing by these rigs. Their bycatch chummed up plenty of shark action. But they killed millions of pass crabs and other fish food. It’s going to be interesting to see how our pass crab population is this summer on spring tides. Many of the crabs had eggs. This year we had a serious number of boats working our waters. Will that make a difference this summer? I hope the Whidden’s shrimp boat is still catching.
Snapper could be our salvation. June will see the opening of red snapper and gag grouper season, and these should be great for deep water fishing. Mangrove snapper can show up in the Pass and around oyster bars inside. Lane snapper have been harder to find so far in state waters. Yellowtails and a few mutton snapper are more abundant recently, though hogfish are not showing up this year here. It’s a new world, and eventually time will spell it out for us all.
It’s an uncomfortable feeling for me to be guessing about so many aspects of our fisheries. For many years I was usually able to anticipate what to target and when — but not anymore. Everything is anyone’s guess. I’m just glad our waters have cleaned up and we have hope.
One last point to ponder, please. With many species closures and size restrictions, catch and release is important to our future fisheries. How we handle fish is important for survival. The less we handle release fish, the better. We shouldn’t be removing bigger breeder fish from water for trophy shots! Lean over and keep the fish in water.
Let’s challenge each other to improve our techniques, raise the bar and set higher stewardship standards. We are the examples others follow, so show them the best methods and protect our future fishing. Thank you all.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
