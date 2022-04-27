I really like the fact that we have flexibility within our RV. Having a fold-out bed allows us to have family or friends travel with us on some of our vacations. However, finding a quality inflatable mattress has been an issue.
To date, we have gone through two inflatable mattresses on our fold-out couch. The first was the mattress that came with the RV. It worked great for a while, but then started to lose air. The leak was so small that no matter how many times I tried to find it, I was not able to tell where the issue was.
My MLF tournament fishing partner bought one to replace the original. He figured that as long as he was the one who was using it the most, he would contribute and get one that would be comfortable. I had to laugh at the offer but like he told me, I don’t sleep on it so he’d find one he liked. Hey, more power to him. I figured it saved me having to buy one.
That mattress lasted two trips. It didn’t leak, but an internal seam let loose and caused the mattress to bubble up when it was inflated. It no longer looked like a nice, seamed mattress. It looked like a hilly landscape that was not even close to being comfortable.
Now I am on the hunt for mattress number three. I need to get on it quick, because we are taking the RV up to the Harris chain of lakes and staying at the Fisherman’s Cove RV Park. My wife and I stay there every time we have a club fishing tournament. I also stay there when I fish the bigger tournaments with my partner as well.
It just so happens that the club tournament I fish with my wife and the big tournament that I fish with my buddy are on back-to-back weekends, so we will be staying at the RV park for 10 glorious days.
But getting back to the mattress. I’m looking for one that has a built-in pump. We had that on both of the mattresses so far, and it seems like the easiest and best way to inflate it. I just want to make sure that I find a good one, so we don’t have to go through this again. Then again, it seems these things are made to disposable standards, so my guess is I’ll end up replacing replacements forever.
Right now, I’m torn between ordering one thru our RV dealer or simply hunting one up on Amazon. I think I will go the Amazon route first. My guess is I can find a similar mattress with good quality and not have to pay an arm and a leg for it like I probably would at the dealer. I won’t buy the cheapest one. I’d rather choose one made of heavier vinyl, and hopefully it will last more than a year or two.
I’ve considered going with a foam mattress. These are rolled and boxed for shipping. I thought I could do the same for storage, packing it in our bedroom closet when it’s not being used. I need to give that a little more thought, but it might be an option.
Either way, we need a new mattress. Our trip is coming up fast and I’ve got to make sure everything is in working order. After all, my buddy will be joining me after the first weekend. He’ll need somewhere to sleep, and he’s not sharing my spot. Here’s hoping that I make the right decision, get a good deal, and don’t have to do this again any time soon.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
