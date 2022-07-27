Kayak sunset

Shutterstock photo

An evening kayak fishing trip is a fun adventure, if you’re prepared for it.

 Shutterstock photo

Night fishing during the summer months is a productive way to beat the daytime heat. For kayak anglers, this requires a light (usually a headlamp) so other boaters can see you. There are lights made to fit rod holders too. To make it even safer, use a launch in a no-wake zone close to your fishing spot. If this spot also has dock lights packed with hungry snook, it could become a mid-summer favorite.

One such spot is just north of the Albee Road Bridge between Nokomis and Nokomis Beach. Just cross the bridge and head north at the beach. Take the first right (east) turn, cross a small bridge and head north about 500 feet to find the kayak launch on your left (the GPS coordinates are 27.126623, -82.470130). This launches you onto a back channel with docks and mangroves that opens up to the ICW going north or south.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

