Night fishing during the summer months is a productive way to beat the daytime heat. For kayak anglers, this requires a light (usually a headlamp) so other boaters can see you. There are lights made to fit rod holders too. To make it even safer, use a launch in a no-wake zone close to your fishing spot. If this spot also has dock lights packed with hungry snook, it could become a mid-summer favorite.
One such spot is just north of the Albee Road Bridge between Nokomis and Nokomis Beach. Just cross the bridge and head north at the beach. Take the first right (east) turn, cross a small bridge and head north about 500 feet to find the kayak launch on your left (the GPS coordinates are 27.126623, -82.470130). This launches you onto a back channel with docks and mangroves that opens up to the ICW going north or south.
Paddling south takes you to the bridge. Think bridge lights and fast tidal currents. There are usually quite a few bank fishermen fishing the northwest bridge fender. If it’s crowded there, head north and enter the ICW on the north end of Snook Alley.
Looking across the narrow ICW there you’ll see the docks and lights that are the main draw for Snook Alley. Stay aware of the boaters in this area fishing the same lights you want to visit. Be patient, quiet and look for lights that may be vacant.
Kayaks have an advantage here in that they can fish from the shallower water between the lights and the shore. This lets you fish the same lights from the other side. In any case, just be patient, and your spot will open up. It takes about 10 or 15 minutes for the snook to settle down after the boat ahead of you leaves.
A big tidal flow really turns this type of fishing on. It doesn’t seem to matter whether the tide is rising or falling, just that it’s moving fast. This flow sweeps baitfish, crabs, shrimp and other goodies into the light. Check a tide chart to find the best time.
This fast tidal flow makes a tandem kayak the best choice. The front seat angler can concentrate on fishing while the rear paddler controls the kayak. Switching seats is easy — just make a short paddle across the ICW to a sandy beach.
Don’t toss your offering into the lighted area. Instead, cast outside of the light and work the edges of the light with something that runs deep, just out of the darkness. Your bait, lure or fly should drift naturally with the current as it swings through the edges of the light.
And what should you show these snook? We always do best with smaller offerings. The DOA Tiny TerrorEyz lure or small shrimp imitations sometimes draw strikes. Even live shrimp are not a sure bet. Our favorite choice is usually a fly. Patterns that imitate small shrimp, or glass minnows get the most strikes.
For fly anglers, heavier leader and tippet pay off around dock pilings; you need stopping power to control these fish. Start with a tapered 1X leader 7.5 feet long, plus 12 to 18 inches of 20- to 30-pound fluorocarbon bite tippet.
If night fishing the lights of Snook Alley isn’t your thing, this also makes a good launch to fish the southern end of Blackburn Bay in the daytime. The west side of the bay has docks, channels and mangrove islands with oyster bars that create habitat for gamefish and the bait they chase.
Heading south and under the Albee Road Bridge will take you towards Venice Inlet and the openings to Lyons and Roberts Bays. The channel is narrow here, but the no-wake zone helps kayakers. Lyons and Roberts offer mostly mostly dock fishing, but there are oyster bars farther up in the bays.
There is another launch at Venice Inlet that is closer, but be careful here — the currents in Venice Inlet are strong and the boaters are crazy. This is a no-wake zone, but we strongly suggest you avoid putting in near Venice Inlet.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
