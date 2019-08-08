All over Florida, a record number of green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) continue to nest this season. As of Aug. 3, Mote’s Sea Turtle Program has reported 170 green turtle nests — compared to five nests at the same time last year, and 75 nests by this point in 2017. The Coastal Wildlife Club reported 270 green turtle nests through Aug. 2, as compared to 21 nests at this time last year and 182 nests at this point in 2017.
Green turtle nesting has exploded on Don Pedro and Knight Island, with 135 nests reported to date — “many more than we’ve ever had,” according to Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Hatchling green sea turtles weigh about an ounce and measure 2 inches long. If they survive to adulthood, they can grow to more than three feet long and weigh 300 to 650 pounds. Greens are smaller than leatherback sea turtles, but larger than loggerhead or Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.
You might expect green sea turtles to be green, but they’re usually not. Their carapace (upper shell) can be shades of gray, black, yellow, brown or olive, but their plastron (lower shell) is always creamy white or yellow. Green turtles are named for the green-colored fat tissue under their shells, which comes from their diet of seagrass and algae. Although hatchlings are omnivorous, adults are herbivores.
More than 90 percent of sea turtle nesting in the continental U.S. happens in Florida. In addition to greens, we also have loggerheads, Kemp’s ridleys and leatherbacks. Most leatherback sea turtles nest on the east coast, although this year four nested in Venice and Sarasota.
Fewer than one in 1,000 hatchlings will survive to reach sexual maturity in 20 to 40 years. When she’s ready to breed, a female sea turtle will swim hundreds of miles from her foraging area to the waters off her nesting beach. How she navigates entire ocean basins to return to the same area where she hatched remains a mystery.
After mating with one or more males, she will nest several times between May and September, typically laying an average of four clutches of about 135 eggs each. During her laborious two-hour nesting procedure, she crawls onshore, creates a huge body pit, digs an egg chamber, lays her eggs and covers them. In the process, she moves about a ton of beach sand. Throughout her two-month nesting season, the female does not feed, which may be why she nests only every other year.
As soon as the female returns to the sea, her eggs are at risk. Many animals — raccoons, coyotes, armadillos, etc. — enjoy feasting on the rich yolks, and will dig up the nest to get at them. In many parts of the world, people also collect the eggs. This is illegal in the U.S. and many other countries, but in other places it’s an entrenched part of the culture. Storm surges and hurricanes frequently destroy nests, drowning the eggs before they hatch.
After about 50 to 60 days of incubation, the hatchlings emerge at night, again facing numerous predators. Seabirds, crabs, fish and sharks gobble up many. Seawalls and poorly made artificial beaches also reduce the number of hatchlings that make it to the water.
But the biggest obstacle they face may be light pollution. Hatchling sea turtles use the brightness of the open sky above the water to navigate seaward. Artificial lights lead hatchlings toward land instead of water, and predators such as fire ants attack them or they die of dehydration. Tens of thousands of hatchlings die each year because of lights on the beach.
Adult sea turtles are not immune to harm. Boat strikes can occur when turtles swim in high-traffic areas, and are often difficult or impossible to avoid as the turtles surface suddenly. Additionally, almost 100 percent of stranded turtles have been found to have ingested plastic, so pick up trash and don’t float balloons over the ocean.
Although Green sea turtles are endangered in parts of the South Pacific; in 2016 their status in the United States changed from endangered to threatened with extinction. Please help these amazing creatures by observing from a distance if you encounter a nesting turtle or hatchlings, and turning off lights and flashlights on the beach during turtle season. If you dig a hole on the beach, fill it in so a tiny hatchling doesn’t get trapped.
If you see a sick, injured or stranded sea turtle in Sarasota or Manatee counties, contact Mote Marine at 941-988-0212. If you’re in Charlotte or Lee counties, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Mary Lundeberg is a local photographer and nature writer. Contact her at MaryLundeberg@gmail.com. See more of her photos at MaryLundeberg.com.
